91 N MM 46.5 Springfield
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
91 N in the area of MM 46.5 is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until the vehicle is removed from the roadway. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Ryan Sheehan
Vermont State Police - Westminster PSAP
ECD II
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
