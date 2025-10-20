91 N MM 46.5 Springfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

91 N in the area of MM 46.5 is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until the vehicle is removed from the roadway. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.







Ryan Sheehan Vermont State Police - Westminster PSAP ECD II 1330 Westminster Heights Rd Putney, VT 05346 802-722-4600







