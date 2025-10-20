Prototek Promotes Jenifer Combs to Vice President of Human Resources

Jenifer Combs, Vice President of Human Resources at Prototek Prototek Digital Manufacturing Logo

Prototek promotes of Jenifer Combs to VP of HR. This leadership role will oversee all HR functions and align them with the organization's objectives.

"Prototek's success is built by the incredible people who bring their best every day. My focus will continue to be supporting our people and creating an environment where they can thrive." " — Jenifer Combs, Vice President of Human Resources

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prototek, a nationwide leader in digital manufacturing services, is proud to report the promotion of Jenifer Combs to Vice President of Human Resources, a newly created leadership role designed to manage all human resources processes and align these functions with the organization's strategic goals.In this position, Jenifer will continue to develop HR policies, drive recruitment and talent management, manage employee benefits and compensation, ensure legal compliance, and cultivate a positive company culture and employee experience. The position requires a strategic approach that integrates the management of daily HR operations with contributions to broader business planning alongside other senior leaders."As Prototek expands and we continue to invest in our employees and company culture, it is essential to have someone as integral as Jenifer on our senior management team," said Bill Bonadio, President and CEO of Prototek. "Jenifer's profound understanding of our business, combined with her passion for people and culture, will help guide the growth of our company."Since joining Prototek in April 2021, Jenifer has played a key role in shaping the company's people strategy during a period of significant growth and transformation. Her leadership aligns people programs with Prototek's strategic goals while encouraging a culture of cooperation and respect. With over 25 years of experience in human resources across various sectors, Jenifer excels in compliance, workforce planning, and talent strategy. She has successfully led numerous mergers and acquisitions and developed effective, people-first HR systems that support both business success and employee well-being. As we continue to grow and evolve, at Prototek, Jenifer's experience and leadership will be critical in shaping our future."Prototek's success is built by the incredible people who bring their best every day," said Jenifer Combs, Vice President of Human Resources. "My focus has always been and will continue to be supporting those people and creating an environment where they can thrive. I believe in working hard, laughing often, and keeping things human because fun and authenticity are what make great teams even stronger."This change is part of a broader effort to unify Prototek's people and culture under the One Prototek banner across all of our locations.About PrototekPrototek is a leading national provider of digital manufacturing services, offering precision-machined , sheet metal-fabricated, and 3D-printed parts for industries such as aerospace, defense, robotics, electronics, medical devices, and consumer products. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek operates multiple advanced manufacturing facilities across the United States. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, as well as CMMC 2.0 and ITAR registered.Contact:Jason KoprasVice President of Digital Commerce and Marketing, PrototekPhone: 608-345-1360Email: jkopras@prototek.com

