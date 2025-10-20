Experts and policymakers from Moldova and Ukraine strengthen co-operation in cyber/ICT security at OSCE workshop

Cybersecurity experts and policymakers from Moldova and Ukraine worked to strengthen co-operation and implementation of cyber/ICT security confidence-building measures at a workshop organized by the OSCE in Chisinau on 16 and 17 October. The aim was to enhance national preparedness, bolster crisis management and co-ordination mechanisms, as well as promote regional co-operation on cybersecurity.

The workshop focused on three key cyber/ICT confidence-building measures: threat information sharing (CBM 1), protection of critical infrastructure (CBM 15), and the exchange of vulnerability information (CBM 16). These help to foster national and regional cyber resilience and form part of the OSCE’s broader efforts to foster trust, transparency, and stability in the cyber domain.

Through a combination of expert presentations and an interactive, scenario-based exercise, participants had the opportunity to apply practical approaches to managing cyber incidents affecting critical infrastructure. The exercise simulated a multi-stage cyber incident, promoting cross-border communication, information exchange, and joint crisis response.

The training course was organized under the OSCE’s extra-budgetary project, “Activities and Customized Support for the Implementation of OSCE Cyber/ICT Security Confidence-Building Measures,” with financial support from Germany. This is part of efforts to support participating States in building confidence and reducing the risk of conflict stemming from the use of information and communication technologies.