Psych Congress Honors Award Winners for Original Neuropsychiatric Research Posters at 2025 National Meeting

HMP Global event recognizes five studies spanning major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, tardive dyskinesia, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakthrough insights in the diagnosis and treatment of complex mental health disorders took center stage as HMP Global’s Psych Congress announced the 2025 Poster Award winners from its 38th annual meeting, held September 17-21 in San Diego. Chosen from more than 200 original submissions, the five recognized studies represent the front line of neuropsychiatric discovery—advancing understanding of mood, trauma, and movement disorders and offering new evidence with potential to change clinical practice.

What is Psych Congress?

Psych Congress is the nation’s leading conference on practical psychopharmacology and a year-round community for mental health clinicians focused on real-world, evidence-based training that improves patient care.

2025 Poster Award Winners: Research Summaries

• Osavampator (NBI-1065845/TAK-653) Demonstrates Meaningful Improvements in Depression Severity and Is Well Tolerated in Adults with Major Depressive Disorder: Phase 2 SAVITRI Results

o Authors: Jaskaran Singh, Tingting Ge, Adrian Ionescu, Swan Lin, Anthony Duong, Leah Aluisio, Manish Jha, Venkatesha Murthy, Mahnaz Asgharnejad, John Krystal, Andrew Krystal, Maurizio Fava, Asim Shah, Greg Mattingly, Richard Shelton, Madhukar Trivedi, and Eiry Roberts.

This phase 2 study explored osavampator, an innovative AMPA receptor modulator, as a potential breakthrough treatment for adults with major depressive disorder who have not responded to standard therapies. By targeting a novel mechanism in the brain’s glutamate system, the research offers promising evidence for a new, faster-acting approach to treating depression.

• A Conceptual Model for Assessing Psychosocial Functioning in People Living with Schizophrenia

o Authors: Stella Karantzoulis, Julia Price, Brennah Fallon, Anna Krasnow, Amy Claxton, Sarah Donelson, Kristin Gillard, and Chad Gwaltney.

This study introduced and refined a novel conceptual model that maps how schizophrenia symptoms affect everyday functioning and quality of life. By combining insights from patients, literature, and clinician interviews, researchers created a comprehensive framework that deepens understanding of the disorder’s real-world impact and highlights the urgent need for more effective treatments.

• Anatomical Distribution of Involuntary Movements and Clinician-Reported Impact of Tardive Dyskinesia: A Real-World Analysis of the IMPACT-TD Registry

o Authors: Craig Chepke, Stacy Finkbeiner, Martijn Konings, Mark Henegar, Diana Klakotskaia, and Winona Tse.

Drawing on data from the IMPACT-TD Registry, this research examined how the severity and location of tardive dyskinesia (TD) movements correlate with their impact on daily life. Findings reveal that even mild TD symptoms can significantly affect social, physical, and psychological well-being, underscoring the pervasive burden of this condition and the need for early recognition and treatment.

• Development of a Conceptual Disease Model of the Patient Experience of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

o Authors: Cristina Casstevens, Mia Wraight, Bryan Bennett, Kimberly Babson, and Mona Martin.

Through in-depth interviews with adults living with PTSD, this study developed a comprehensive conceptual disease model that captures the full scope of symptoms, from intrusive memories to constant hypervigilance. The model offers new insight into how PTSD disrupts emotional and cognitive functioning, helping guide treatments that truly reflect patient experience and priorities.

• Effectiveness of Combined Cognitive Processing Therapy with Stellate Ganglion Block for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder: A Randomized Clinical Trial

o Authors: James Lynch, and Jaryd Hiser.

This clinical trial investigated stellate ganglion block (SGB) as an innovative way to enhance the benefits of cognitive processing therapy (CPT) for military personnel and veterans with PTSD. Results show that receiving SGB before CPT may accelerate symptom relief and improve outcomes, pointing to a promising new avenue for faster, more effective PTSD care.

From the Experts

“Psych Congress has become the premier meeting for presenting original neuropsychiatric research, and with good reason, as our attendees take discoveries from posters and put them into practice. Congratulations to the 2025 poster award winners and honorable mentions, selected from more than 200 outstanding submissions by our Steering Committee.” — Craig Chepke, MD, DFAPA, Scientific Director, Psych Congress.

“Psych Congress has always been at the forefront of educating about the latest important research findings in our field, and we are proud to honor these outstanding examples of original research presented at the 38th annual Psych Congress meeting.” — Rakesh Jain, MD, MPH, Co-Chair, Psych Congress.

Psych Congress will continue advancing original mental health research at its next meeting, taking place September 15–19, 2026, in New Orleans. Program and registration information are available on the Psych Congress website.

