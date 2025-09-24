‘First Report Managed Care’ Webinar to Address Specialty Pharmacy Disruption, Cost Pressures, and Patient Access

Panelists will share practical insights on how payers, PBMs, health plans, and policymakers can navigate affordability, coverage and supply challenges in specialty pharmacy.

Complimentary October 24 event explores GLP-1 demand, supply chain constraints, and healthcare policy changes affecting affordability.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising specialty drug costs, surging demand for GLP-1 therapies, and ongoing supply chain and policy challenges are putting patient access at risk. To address these pressures, First Report Managed Care will host a complimentary 60-minute webinar, “Rethinking Specialty Pharmacy in a Time of Disruption,” at 3:00 PM Eastern Time, Friday, October 24.

The program will feature leaders from the First Report Managed Care Editorial Advisory Board, including representatives from CVS Health, the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP), and Blue Shield of California. Panelists will share practical insights on how payers, PBMs, health plans, and policymakers can navigate affordability, coverage and supply challenges in specialty pharmacy.

Key Discussion Topics

- The operational and financial impact of rapid GLP-1 uptake

- Supply chain pressures affecting access to specialty drugs

- Cost drivers reshaping payer and PBM strategies

- Policy and regulatory changes influencing reimbursement and coverage models

Speakers

- Lucille Accetta, RPh, MPH, MBA, Senior Vice President & Head of Specialty Operations, CVS Health

- Adam Colborn, JD, Associate Vice President for Congressional Affairs, AMCP

- Alison Lum, PharmD, Vice President, Healthcare Quality and Affordability, Blue Shield of California

- David Sand, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer

Event details

• Title: Rethinking Specialty Pharmacy in a Time of Disruption

• Host: First Report Managed Care

• Format: Complimentary live webinar (60 minutes)

• Date and time: Friday, October 24, 3:00 PM Eastern Time

• Who should attend: Payers, PBMs, health plan executives, policy makers, clinicians

• Registration

About First Report Managed Care

First Report Managed Care is a leading digital resource for payers, providers, pharmacists, and healthcare decision-makers. Through expert analysis, original research, and exclusive events, the brand delivers actionable insights to control costs, improve outcomes, and navigate the evolving managed care landscape.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

