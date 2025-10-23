Kathy Dehshiri Joins Mazzola and Company Real Estate

Kathy Dehshiri Mazzola and Company Real Estate

Fast-Growing Okemos Brokerage Welcomes Experienced Industry Professional

OKEMOS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mazzola and Company Real Estate, a vibrant residential real estate brokerage based in Okemos, Michigan, is proud to announce the addition of Kathy Dehshiri as Salesperson and Transaction Manager. Founded and led by Jill Mazzola, the brokerage has quickly earned a reputation for excellence, integrity, and outstanding service throughout the greater Okemos community. Welcoming Kathy marks another milestone in the company’s mission to offer top-tier real estate solutions for buyers, sellers, and investors.

Kathy Dehshiri: Bringing Experience, Commitment, and International Perspective

Kathy Dehshiri is widely recognized in the real estate industry for her dedication, collaborative spirit, and deep-seated passion for helping clients reach their property goals. Originally from Iran and fluent in Farsi, Kathy brings a unique and global perspective to her business, enriching the firm’s ability to serve a diverse and international clientele. Her professional journey began with degrees in Engineering and Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University (MSU), followed by more than a decade working at MSU, where she refined her skills in management, process optimization, and customer service. Six years ago, Kathy transitioned into real estate, applying her analytical acumen and commitment to client care to help individuals and families achieve their real estate ambitions.

Kathy’s track record includes successful sales, expert negotiation, and adept transaction coordination. She is particularly respected for her extensive knowledge of the Okemos housing market and neighboring communities, which has proven invaluable to clients seeking guidance in a dynamic and competitive market. Her approach is grounded in building lasting relationships, understanding each client’s unique needs, and delivering solutions that consistently exceed expectations.

Colleagues and clients alike praise Kathy for her unwavering integrity, clear communication, and tireless work ethic. Her ability to navigate complex transactions with grace and precision has made her a trusted resource for those making some of life’s most significant decisions. Whether working with first-time buyers, seasoned investors, or families relocating within the area, Kathy tailors her service to meet their specific goals, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience.

Role at Mazzola and Company Real Estate

In her dual role as Salesperson and Transaction Manager, Kathy will oversee a wide array of responsibilities, all designed to streamline client experiences and optimize operations at Mazzola and Company Real Estate. She is tasked with guiding clients through the home buying and selling process—from initial consultation to closing—while managing documentation, deadlines, and every detail that ensures transactions proceed smoothly.

Kathy’s expertise extends to working collaboratively with other agents, lenders, inspectors, and service providers, fostering an environment of teamwork and transparency. Her background in engineering and supply chain management equips her to handle logistical challenges and keep complex transactions on track. By integrating these skills with her real estate experience and her linguistic abilities in Farsi, Kathy is proud to offer support to clients from all backgrounds, furthering the brokerage's commitment to inclusivity and comprehensive service.

“I am thrilled to join Mazzola and Company Real Estate,” said Kathy Dehshiri. “This opportunity aligns perfectly with my values of personalized service and community engagement. I look forward to contributing to the brokerage’s ongoing success and helping our clients achieve their real estate dreams in Okemos and beyond.”

Commitment to Community and Excellence

Mazzola and Company Real Estate has distinguished itself through a commitment to ethical business practices, professional growth, and community involvement. The brokerage invests in talent, technology, and training to ensure clients receive the highest level of support at every stage of their real estate journey. With Kathy’s appointment, the team is even better positioned to deliver exceptional results and foster positive relationships with clients and partners throughout the region.

Kathy shares this commitment to community, actively participating in charitable events, educational workshops, and outreach initiatives that strengthen neighborhoods and improve the quality of life. She believes that real estate is more than buying and selling property—it’s about creating stable, vibrant communities where people can thrive. Her values resonate deeply with the culture at Mazzola and Company Real Estate, making her a natural fit for the organization.

Looking Ahead

As Okemos continues to grow and evolve, the need for dedicated real estate professionals who can navigate market shifts and deliver innovative solutions becomes ever more critical. Kathy’s arrival at Mazzola and Company Real Estate signals the brokerage’s readiness to meet these challenges and seize new opportunities. With her expertise in both real estate and business operations, and her fluency in Farsi, she will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s success and upholding its standards of excellence.

Jill Mazzola, founder and owner, expressed her excitement: “Kathy’s leadership qualities and client-first mindset are tremendous assets to our organization. Her ability to anticipate client needs and deliver customized solutions will strengthen our service offerings and reinforce our reputation as a trusted partner in the community. We are excited for our clients to experience the benefits of her expertise firsthand.”

Kathy’s dedication to ongoing education and her proactive approach to industry trends ensure she remains at the forefront of the market. Clients can expect thoughtful guidance, timely information, and unwavering support as they pursue their real estate goals. Her commitment to transparency and open communication fosters positive experiences for everyone involved in each transaction.

