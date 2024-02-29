Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,737 in the last 365 days.

Luxury Real Estate Goes Under the Hammer: 620 Crooked Tree Drive in Petoskey, Michigan Up for Auction

Exterior of home backing to the first tee of Crooked Tree Golf Club

Scan here!

Online Reserve Bid Auction with bidding starting at $489,900. Bids accepted at www.michiganluxuryauctions.com from March 1-4, 2024.

Auctions are no longer associated with distressed or foreclosed properties, but rather with luxury and unique properties that attract qualified and motivated buyers.”
— Jill Mazzola

PETOSKEY, MI, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest trend in selling luxury real estate is here, and it's taking the market by storm. Auctions have long been associated with antiques and collectibles, but now they are becoming a popular method for selling high-end properties. The latest property to hit the auction block is 620 Crooked Tree Drive in Petoskey, Michigan, with a starting bid of $489,900.

Jill Mazzola, a Certified Real Estate Auctioneer with over a decade of experience, will be leading the auction for this stunning property. Mazzola has been performing auctions since 2010 and has a proven track record of success. With her expertise and knowledge of the real estate market, buyers can trust that they are in good hands.

One of the main benefits for buyers in an auction is the assurance that the seller is committed to selling the property. Unlike traditional real estate transactions, where the seller can back out at any time, auctions require the seller to follow through with the sale. This gives buyers peace of mind and eliminates the risk of losing out on their dream property.

Another advantage of auctions is that all bids are open, meaning buyers know exactly what they are competing against. This creates a fair and transparent process, where all buyers have an equal chance of winning the property. With the high demand for luxury real estate, auctions provide a level playing field for buyers to secure their desired property.

This 3-bedroom home with an office and 3 full baths is situated in a prime location adjoining the Crooked Tree Golf Club. The 1st tee is directly behind the home, and the 10th tee is across the street. Enjoy the golf lifestyle you have been dreaming about. The home is located close to Bay Harbor and downtown Petoskey, making it an ideal location for those who enjoy the outdoors as well as city amenities. The home features an open concept with granite counters, maple cabinetry, and stainless appliances in the kitchen. There are soaring golf course views from many rooms.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of luxury real estate in Petoskey, Michigan. The auction for 620 Crooked Tree Drive will take place online between March 1 and March 4, 2024, and interested buyers can register and bid online. For more information, please visit www.michiganluxuryauctions.com or contact Jill Mazzola at 231-412-0771.

Jill Mazzola
Mazzola and Company Real Estate
+1 2314120771
info@mazzolarealestate.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube

Video walkthrough tour

You just read:

Luxury Real Estate Goes Under the Hammer: 620 Crooked Tree Drive in Petoskey, Michigan Up for Auction

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more