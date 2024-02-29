Luxury Real Estate Goes Under the Hammer: 620 Crooked Tree Drive in Petoskey, Michigan Up for Auction

Exterior of home backing to the first tee of Crooked Tree Golf Club Scan here!

Online Reserve Bid Auction with bidding starting at $489,900. Bids accepted at www.michiganluxuryauctions.com from March 1-4, 2024.

Auctions are no longer associated with distressed or foreclosed properties, but rather with luxury and unique properties that attract qualified and motivated buyers.” — Jill Mazzola

PETOSKEY, MI, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest trend in selling luxury real estate is here, and it's taking the market by storm. Auctions have long been associated with antiques and collectibles, but now they are becoming a popular method for selling high-end properties. The latest property to hit the auction block is 620 Crooked Tree Drive in Petoskey, Michigan, with a starting bid of $489,900.

Jill Mazzola, a Certified Real Estate Auctioneer with over a decade of experience, will be leading the auction for this stunning property. Mazzola has been performing auctions since 2010 and has a proven track record of success. With her expertise and knowledge of the real estate market, buyers can trust that they are in good hands.

One of the main benefits for buyers in an auction is the assurance that the seller is committed to selling the property. Unlike traditional real estate transactions, where the seller can back out at any time, auctions require the seller to follow through with the sale. This gives buyers peace of mind and eliminates the risk of losing out on their dream property.

Another advantage of auctions is that all bids are open, meaning buyers know exactly what they are competing against. This creates a fair and transparent process, where all buyers have an equal chance of winning the property. With the high demand for luxury real estate, auctions provide a level playing field for buyers to secure their desired property.

This 3-bedroom home with an office and 3 full baths is situated in a prime location adjoining the Crooked Tree Golf Club. The 1st tee is directly behind the home, and the 10th tee is across the street. Enjoy the golf lifestyle you have been dreaming about. The home is located close to Bay Harbor and downtown Petoskey, making it an ideal location for those who enjoy the outdoors as well as city amenities. The home features an open concept with granite counters, maple cabinetry, and stainless appliances in the kitchen. There are soaring golf course views from many rooms.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of luxury real estate in Petoskey, Michigan. The auction for 620 Crooked Tree Drive will take place online between March 1 and March 4, 2024, and interested buyers can register and bid online. For more information, please visit www.michiganluxuryauctions.com or contact Jill Mazzola at 231-412-0771.

Video walkthrough tour