PCMS Announces Strategic Integration with Milliman's Datalytics-Defense and Nodal Platforms

Optimize legal spend and claim outcomes Harness advanced AI analytics to improve litigation strategies and forecast future litigation costs

Partnership Enhances Legal Spend Management, Claims Efficiency, and Medical Bill Review for P&C Insurers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Property & Casualty Management Systems, Inc. ( PCMS ), a leading provider of enterprise insurance software solutions for small to mid-size property and casualty carriers, today announced a strategic integration between its flagship Atlas platform and Milliman's industry-leading Datalytics-Defense and Nodal platforms. This collaboration empowers insurers to optimize legal expense management, enhance claims processing efficiency, and leverage AI-driven analytics throughout the insurance lifecycle.The integration delivers seamless, automated data exchange between Atlas, Datalytics-Defense, and Nodal, featuring robust analytics, advanced payment routing, and streamlined batch processing. Insurers benefit from sophisticated vendor management, automated invoice documentation, comprehensive legal spend analysis, and claims triage—enabling more accurate data capture, efficient workflows, and enhanced cost control.“By combining the flexibility of our Atlas platform with Milliman’s powerful analytics, we’re giving our carrier partners a smarter, more connected way to control costs, streamline claims, and deliver better outcomes for their customers.” said Mark Goldman, CEO of PCMS.Key benefits of the integration include:• Automated data synchronization, reducing manual entry and errors• Centralized billing and vendor management with hierarchical controls• Streamlined payment processing via automated vendor transactions• Enhanced cost control through in-depth legal and spend analytics• Simplified invoice management with automated documentation attachments• Improved claims triage with Milliman Nodal integration“This collaboration between PCMS and Milliman delivers a holistic, data-driven solution to address the complex challenges of legal spend management and early claim intervention in insurance,” said Chad Karls, Principal at Milliman. “Insurers leveraging this integration can make faster, more informed decisions, accelerate claims resolution, and realize significant cost savings—ultimately benefiting their policyholders.”The integrated solution enables insurers to harness the power of AI and machine learning to predict claim outcomes, optimize litigation strategies, and proactively identify potential overspend. By analyzing both structured and unstructured data throughout the claim’s lifecycle, insurers can intervene early with high-risk claims and make more strategic decisions about resource allocation.The solution is immediately available to all Atlas clients, providing a seamless pathway to improved legal and medical spend management while maintaining operational excellence. This integration represents PCMS's continued commitment to delivering innovative, results-driven solutions that help small to mid-size insurance carriers streamline their operations and maximize their potential.About Property & Casualty Management Systems, Inc. (PCMS)Property & Casualty Management Systems, Inc. (PCMS) is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the insurance industry, empowering carriers and MGAs with innovative technology to optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences. With a focus on delivering robust and scalable solutions, PCMS helps its clients navigate the complexities of the modern insurance landscape and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market. For more information, visit www.pcmstech.com Media Contact: Michael Desrochers at mdesrochers@pcmstech.comAbout Milliman Datalytics-DefenseMilliman Datalytics-Defense is an advanced legal e-billing platform that helps insurers reduce legal spend, improve outcomes, and streamline litigation strategies. By leveraging AI and machine learning, it provides insights into attorney performance, litigation trends, and cost drivers—enabling smarter decisions and stronger defense strategies. With powerful visual dashboards and predictive analytics, Datalytics-Defense empowers claims and legal teams to take control of complex litigation and drive measurable ROI. For more information, visit www.milliman.com/datalytics About Milliman NodalMilliman Nodal is an industry-leading medical bill review platform designed to help insurers optimize medical claims processing, ensure payment accuracy, and control medical costs. Nodal leverages advanced analytics and automation to streamline bill review, detect billing anomalies, and support compliance with regulatory requirements. Through powerful integration capabilities, Nodal enhances operational efficiency and delivers actionable insights for better claims outcomes. For more information, visit nodal.milliman.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.