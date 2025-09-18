PCMS Partners with Faura to Enhance Natural Disaster Risk Assessment for Insurance Carriers

Natural Catastrophe Disasters Nature's force left this community shaken. Strategic alliance will help improve underwriting decision-making

Strategic Alliance Brings Advanced Property Survivability Analytics to Small and Mid-Size Insurance Companies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Property & Casualty Management Systems, Inc. ( PCMS ), a leading provider of enterprise insurance software solutions for small to mid-size carriers, today announced a strategic partnership with Faura , the innovative natural disaster resilience assessment platform. This collaboration directly integrates Faura's advanced survivability modeling technology into PCMS’s cloud-based platform, Atlas , enabling carriers to make informed underwriting decisions in high-risk natural disaster zones.The partnership addresses the critical challenge of global insured losses, exceeding $100 billion for four consecutive years. PCMS clients will gain access to Faura's comprehensive assessment tools that determine property survivability across all five major natural catastrophe disasters: wildfire, flood, hurricane, tornado, and earthquake.Faura's platform offers multiple assessment approaches: Quick Assessment, Manual Assessment and a Property Self Inspection Tool for homeowners. Each creates a dynamic property profile that tracks resilience measures over time and verifies third-party property data - helping underwriting and risk teams confirm accuracy while retaining more profitable business in high-risk areas. By engaging directly with policyholders, carriers can reward homeowners who take mitigation steps, creating stronger portfolios and stronger communities.The Atlas core enterprise solution integrates directly with Faura's natural disaster resilience technology. This enables real-time risk assessment during quoting, issuance, and claims handling, facilitating pre-loss mitigation efforts."Traditional CAT modeling hasn't served small carriers well,” said Mark Goldman, CEO of PCMS. “This partnership puts enterprise-level risk assessment directly into Atlas - with no additional complexity and providing our target audience with better underwriting decision-making.""With natural disaster risk skyrocketing globally and insured losses exceeding $100 billion annually for four straight years, the insurance industry can no longer rely on outdated risk assessment methods," said Valkyrie Holmes, CEO and Cofounder of Faura. "Our partnership with PCMS democratizes access to property-level survivability data by leveraging public datasets and advanced building science. We're empowering small and mid-size carriers—who have historically been underserved by traditional catastrophe modeling—to make data-driven decisions."This technology collaboration fundamentally transforms the insurance business model by shifting from broad market withdrawals to precision risk selection. Where carriers previously abandoned entire high-risk regions due to rising catastrophe losses, the PCMS Atlas-Faura integration enables profitable underwriting at the individual property level. The result is expanded market opportunities for carriers and restored insurance availability for communities facing coverage shortages, creating viable pathways for both carrier profitability and policyholder protection.To learn more about how this partnership can benefit your organization, please contact Michael Desrochers at mdescrochers@pcmstech.com.About PCMSPCMS is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the insurance industry, empowering carriers and MGAs with innovative technology to optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences. With a focus on delivering robust and scalable solutions, PCMS helps its clients navigate the complexities of the modern insurance landscape and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market. For more information, visit www.pcmstech.com Media Contact: Michael Desrochers at mdesrochers@pcmstech.comAbout FauraFaura creates loss control solutions for disaster-prone books of business. Using personalized risk assessments, we help insurers find more profitable business in risky areas while helping policyholders reduce their risk and stay profitable. We understand which areas are going to be hit by a natural disaster; now, it's a question of which properties are going to survive. Learn more at https://www.faura.us/ Media Contact: Valkyrie Holmes at valkyrie@faura.us

