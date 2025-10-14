Emirard Partners with Binghatti to Bring Dubai’s ‘Skyrise’ to Korea and Asia

Binghatti Skyrise

Emirard & Binghatti Partner to Bring Dubai’s Iconic ‘Skyrise’ Development to Korea and Asia | Expanding Luxury Real Estate Horizons

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emirard, the Dubai-based real estate company operating under Mirard Properties LLC and licensed by the Dubai Land Department, has announced a new strategic partnership with Binghatti, one of the UAE’s leading developers, to introduce the highly anticipated Skyrise Dubai project to Korean and Asian investors.

This collaboration marks a major milestone in connecting Dubai’s luxury real estate market with Asia’s growing investment demand, starting with Korea as the primary market focus.

Bridging Dubai and Asia Through Luxury Real Estate

As the regional partner for Binghatti, Emirard will manage marketing, sales, and investor relations for the Skyrise project across Korea and other Asian markets.

“Dubai continues to attract investors from across Asia seeking stable, high-yield luxury assets,” said a spokesperson from Emirard. “Our partnership with Binghatti for the Skyrise project reflects our mission to provide trusted, direct access to Dubai’s most prestigious developments for Asian investors.”

Skyrise: A New Landmark in Dubai’s Luxury Skyline

Developed by Binghatti, known globally for projects such as Bugatti Residences and Mercedes-Benz Places, Skyrise Dubai represents a new benchmark in architectural innovation and premium living.

Located in one of Dubai’s most sought-after districts, Skyrise combines modern design, sustainable engineering, and iconic views—cementing its place among the city’s most desirable investment opportunities.

Emirard: Licensed Dubai Real Estate Specialist for Asia

Operating under Mirard Properties LLC, Emirard is a Dubai Land Department–licensed firm specializing in connecting Asian investors with UAE’s premium property market.

Through this partnership with Binghatti, Emirard aims to establish a strong bridge between Dubai and Asia, enabling investors in Korea, Japan, Singapore, and beyond to access verified opportunities directly from Dubai’s top developers.

Strategic Access for Korean and Asian Investors

With increasing cross-border investment interest from Asia, Emirard will provide comprehensive consulting, property tours, and acquisition support in multiple languages, ensuring a seamless investment experience for both institutional and private buyers.

By leveraging its local presence in Dubai and strong network in Asia, Emirard is poised to become the leading gateway for Asian investors into Dubai’s booming luxury property sector.

About Emirard (Mirard Properties LLC)

Emirard, operating under Mirard Properties LLC, is a Dubai-based luxury real estate company licensed by the Dubai Land Department. The company specializes in bridging international investors from Korea and Asia with UAE’s premium property developments, offering full-service real estate solutions from acquisition to management.

Website: www.emirard.com

Instagram: @emirard_kr

Media Contact:

Press Office – Emirard (Mirard Properties LLC)

📩 info@emirard.com

🌐 www.emirard.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.