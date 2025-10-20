CableFree joins SatCAV: connected and automated mobility

Autonomous CAV used in StreetCAV project Autonomous CAV used in StreetCAV project SatCAV partner logos

5G RAN vendor powers ESA-backed SatCAV project to pioneer smart, satellite-enabled driverless transport.

We are delighted to join the SatCAV project, using CableFree 5G-SA SmartPod radios to connect autonomous vehicles for this vision of future urban and rural transport” — Stephen Patrick, CEO of CableFree

OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SatCAV project to pioneer smart, satellite-enabled driverless transport.We are delighted to announce that the UK Space Agency and European Space Agency (ESA) have recently awarded the SatCAV contract to Smart City MK CIC and its consortium members including CableFree : Wireless Excellence.SatCAVValued at €2.3M, the SatCAV project will explore how space-based technology can be used to ensure first-mile, last-mile, self-driving shuttle services are able to operate in hard-to-connect areas that include suburban, rural and coastal communities.To operate safely, these self-driving shuttles require high-quality, highly-secure, always-on 5G connections along the route, enabling them to make split-second, safety-critical decisions and be remotely overseen, monitored and controlled from a centralised Control Centre.The SatCAV consortium is backed by the UK Space Agency and European Space Agency – ESA, to bring resilient satellite and 5G connectivity to autonomous shuttles in UK communities where coverage is patchy or non-existent.The SatCAV Project:SatCAV stands for Satellite-Enabled Street-Side Connectivity and Autonomous Vehicles. It is a project and consortium, backed by the UK Space Agency and European Space Agency, that uses satellite and 5G technology to create driverless transport and smart city solutions. The goal is to enable autonomous shuttles and other services, like drones and robots, to operate safely and reliably, especially in areas with poor connectivity.Project Goal: To develop and demonstrate how satellite and 5G technology can enable and enhance driverless transport, smart city services, and other autonomous systems.- Key technologies: The project combines satellite internet with 5G connectivity to provide seamless and reliable communication in various environments.Applications: In addition to driverless shuttles, the technology can support a wide range of applications, including drones, robots, and public safety initiatives like live streaming from emergency incidents.- Benefits: By providing reliable connectivity, the project aims to improve road safety, reduce car dependency, and enhance the effectiveness of traffic management and other city services.- Consortium members: The consortium includes companies including CableFree: Wireless Excellence, Ohmio, Smart Cities Consultancy, Excelerate Technology, which specializes in emergency services connectivity, and Valerann, which focuses on smart road systems.CableFree 5G SmartPod : Base Station InfrastructureCableFree radios are well suited to V-RAN as well as OpenRAN applications:CableFree SmartPods are integrated street furniture with support for 4G, 5G-SA and 5G-NSA, integrating the full radio and antennas into a slender, ruggedised, aesthetically designed form factor for modern city infrastructure.

