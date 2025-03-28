CableFree Celebrates 29 years of Wireless Excellence

Submit Release
OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CableFree Celebrates 29 Years of Innovation and Global Growth

CableFree: Wireless Excellence, a privately held leader in wireless communication solutions, proudly celebrates its 29th anniversary this year. Since its founding in 1996, the company has grown steadily, delivering cutting-edge technology to customers worldwide and achieving deployment in over 90 countries.
CableFree’s success is rooted in its commitment to providing reliable, high-performance wireless systems tailored to meet the evolving needs of industries such as telecommunications, public safety, and enterprise connectivity. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner in the global market.

“We’re thrilled to mark 29 years of serving our customers and expanding our reach,” said Stephen Patrick, CEO of CableFree. “As a privately held company, we’ve been able to stay agile and customer-focused, driving growth while maintaining the flexibility to innovate. Our presence in over 90 countries is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us.”

Looking ahead, CableFree remains dedicated to advancing wireless technology and supporting the connectivity needs of a rapidly changing world. The company continues to invest in research and development, ensuring its solutions remain at the forefront of the industry.

For more information about CableFree: Wireless Excellence and its milestone anniversary, please visit https://www.cablefree.net or contact the company using the contact form on this website.
About CableFree

Founded in 1996, CableFree: Wireless Excellence is a privately held company specializing in wireless communication solutions. Headquartered in Oxford, UK, and with deployments in over 90 countries, CableFree provides innovative, reliable, and scalable technology to connect people and businesses worldwide.

