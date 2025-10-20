Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for Oct. 25

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), in coordination with thousands of law enforcement and community partners, is hosting its 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 25.

The event gives people the opportunity to dispose of their unused, expired, or unwanted prescription medications anonymously at thousands of collection sites nationwide from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This public safety event is free of charge and requires no questions asked.

Held biannually, the event aims to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by providing a safe, convenient, and environmentally responsible method for disposing of prescription drugs. Improperly stored medications in the home can be a gateway to abuse, as a majority of misused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Proper disposal of medications helps protect Michigan waters because the collected materials are sent for incineration, which destroys the biologically active chemicals, preventing the opportunity to reach our waters and the wildlife they support.

Event details

What: DEA's 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

DEA's 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day When: Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Collection sites at thousands of law enforcement agencies and community partner locations across the country.

Collection sites at thousands of law enforcement agencies and community partner locations across the country. How to find a location: Visit the DEA Take Back website to find the nearest collection site.

Acceptable and unacceptable items

DEA and its partners will accept the following items:

Tablets, capsules, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Liquids, such as cough syrup, must be sealed tightly in their original container.

Vaping devices and cartridges are accepted if lithium batteries are removed.

The following items will not be collected:

Syringes, sharps, and illicit substances.

Spring 2025 results and ongoing effort

The spring 2025 Take Back Day, held on April 26, successfully collected over 620,000 pounds of unwanted medication. This brings the total amount collected by DEA since the program's inception to over 19.8 million pounds.

Year-round disposal options

To find additional, year-round drop-off locations that accept medications, supplements, and/or needles/sharps, go to Michigan.gov/EGLEDrugDisposal and search EGLE’s Household Drug Take Back Web Map. Both the map and map tutorial are phone friendly too!

For more information regarding drug treatment and prevention, go to Michigan.gov/Opioids.