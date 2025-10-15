Learning Pool strengthens US footprint and market reach with WorkRamp acquisition

WorkRamp has joined Learning Pool!

Learning Pool has acquired WorkRamp, strengthening its position as a leader in learning technology and marking another milestone in its growth journey.

This is a strategic milestone for Learning Pool. WorkRamp’s next-generation LMS and strong presence in the U.S. mid-market perfectly complement our existing platform and global strategy.” — Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Learning Pool

DERRY, LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learning Pool, a leading provider in learning technology solutions, has announced the acquisition of WorkRamp, a fast-growing Learning Management System (“LMS”) platform designed for SMB and extended enterprise use.The acquisition expands Learning Pool’s ability to serve a broader spectrum of customers by combining its enterprise-grade suite with WorkRamp’s next-generation LMS. Together, the platforms deliver flexible, scalable learning solutions that meet the needs of organizations across industries and geographies.Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, WorkRamp has earned a strong reputation for helping organizations onboard, train, and enable teams with speed and simplicity. Serving hundreds of global clients, including Canva, Sprout Social, Reddit, and Box, WorkRamp brings a proven track record of growth, innovation, and customer success.“This is a strategic milestone for Learning Pool,” said Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Learning Pool. “WorkRamp’s next-generation LMS and strong presence in the U.S. mid-market perfectly complement our existing platform and global strategy. Together, we can serve more customers, meet a wider range of needs, and accelerate our mission to simplify learning and compliance at scale.”The acquisition enhances Learning Pool’s ability to serve customers across the full spectrum, from high-growth startups to large global enterprises, with the right platform, content, and support model for every stage.Ted Blosser, CEO of WorkRamp, said “Joining Learning Pool allows us to scale our impact and continue delivering outstanding learning experiences for our customers. We share a strong culture of innovation, and together we’re better positioned to pursue our mission to build the most complete, flexible, and user-friendly learning ecosystem in the market.”WorkRamp will continue to operate as a core product within the Learning Pool portfolio. Integration planning is already underway to align platforms, share best practices, and deliver even greater value to customers through joint innovation, expanded support, and global reach.Notes to EditorAbout Learning PoolLearning Pool is a global learning technology company that transforms workforce performance with smart, data-driven digital learning experiences. Its integrated suite helps organisations onboard, upskill, and stay compliant, driving measurable outcomes for employees and the business.Trusted by global brands including AXA, Compass Group, Amway, Sky, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Learning Pool delivers results at scale through its award-winning platforms, content, and customer support. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Derry, Northern Ireland, Learning Pool has offices across the U.K. and North America and employs over 340 people worldwide.For more information, visit Learning Pool About WorkRampWorkRamp is a next-generation Learning Management System (“LMS”) designed for high-growth and mid-market companies. With a focus on simplicity, speed, and scale, WorkRamp enables organisations to deliver impactful learning across employees, customers, and partners.Founded in 2015 in California, WorkRamp is trusted by hundreds of companies across industries including technology, financial services, and healthcare.For more information, visit WorkRamp

