Dynamite Blockchain Highlights Recent Milestones

Savvy Acquisitions and Evolved Strategy Results in Significant Asset Growth

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (CSE:KAS)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the “Company” or “Dynamite”) (CSE: KAS) is pleased to provide an update highlighting recent acquisitions and milestones that have reinforced its utility-token centric Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy.

Strong Second Quarter Results

The Company delivered a transformational second quarter, ended July 31, 2025, marked by a seven-fold quarterly increase in total assets to $14.31 million. The increase was driven by strategic acquisitions and digital-asset gains. The Company’s balance sheet strengthened dramatically as shareholders’ equity swung from a deficit to positive $10.82 million. The positive results are a testament to the Company’s evolved Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is anchored around the acquisition of utility-driven digital assets.

Utility Token Acquisitions

Kasya – Voice-First Intelligent Payments

In October of 2025, the Company acquired 150 million Kasya tokens, which enhanced the Company’s exposure to an AI-powered, natural-language payments, FX, and command engine built atop Kaspa. The Kasya platform intends to become a critical “interface layer” through which the Kasya token holders can interact with decentralized finance (“DeFi”), payments, and on-chain services more intuitively.

Importantly, the Company has made a strategic investment into the Kaspa ecosystem ahead of the launch of Kaspa Smart Contracts, which are expected to usher in the DeFi era for the Kaspa network1. Kasya’s architecture and voice-first command interface will allow users to easily participate in DeFi applications launching on the Kaspa network as it acts strategically intends to act as a natural bridge between user intent and smart-contract execution making the Kasya platform perfectly positioned to benefit from this development.

mPWR – Mobile-First Distribution

In October of 2025, the Company acquired 10,000,000 mPWR tokens, representing its strategic entry into mPWR, a mobile-first digital ecosystem. The mPWR token underpins the upcoming mPWR Phone and App, where every core payment and value transfer will be settled in mPWR tokens2. Dynamite views this as a strategic investment into an early-stage ecosystem approaching a major inflection point — the commercial launch of the mPWR Phone and App.

MOT (Masters of Trivia) – Attention & Engagement

In July of 2025, the Company acquired 5,500,000 MOT tokens giving it exposure to a real-world rewards ecosystem that transforms attention, engagement, and brand interaction into measurable on-chain value. MOT powers the Masters of Trivia platform — a gamified network that enables users to earn rewards for participating in live trivia competitions. Dynamite views this acquisition as a strategic investment in the blockchain-based attention economy, where user engagement becomes a tokenized and monetizable asset class. MOT exemplifies Dynamite’s vision of real-world utility driven engagement within its Holdings division.

“For Dynamite, the acquisition of a token is more than a speculative investment — it’s a foundation. Kaspa, Kasya, mPWR, and MOT are not just speculative investments we hope to realize significant gains on; they are digital assets we intend to build our products and services around.” stated Akshay Sood, CEO of Dynamite.

“This planned vertical integration is the essence of our Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, where all of our Holdings get vertically integrated into our upcoming Products and Services creating an engine that drives long-term value growth,” continued Mr. Sood.

On behalf of the Company,

Akshay Sood,

Chief Executive Officer

236-259-0279

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is comprised of 3 primary divisions: Holdings, Products and Services. The Holdings Division is the foundation, which focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization. The Products and Services Divisions are intended to drive utility into the digital assets in the Holdings Division by the development and acquisition of products and services that will be compatible with the digital assets in the Company’s Holdings Division. Working in strategic harmony, the vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem not only offers shareholders ownership in rare and unique digital assets but also provides them with a unique investment vehicle that has utility generation built into its business model.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to statements respecting: the embedding of the Company’s token holdings into its Products and Services and the impact of same on utility network and growth; the characteristics of Kasya and the Company’s strategic investment into the token; upcoming developments for the Kasya coin and the impact of same on the Company; Kasya’s architecture and voice-first command interface allowing users to easily participate in the DeFi applications launching on the Kaspa network; Kasya acting as a natural bridge between user intent and smart-contract execution; the Kasya platform being perfectly positioned to benefit from Kaspa’s launch of smart contracts; the mPWR token underpinning the upcoming mPWR Phone and App, where every core payment and value transfer is settled in mPWR tokens; upcoming developments for the mPWR ecosystem (including the launch of its Phone) and the impact of same on the Company; the characteristics and potential of the MOT platform and token for the Company; the Company’s path towards full vertical integration; the impact of utility on long-term token value; the ability of Dynamite to integrate its tokens into its Products and Services and the Company’s belief that its Holdings consisting of Kaspa, Kasya, mPWR, and MOT are not just speculative investments. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements, or otherwise.

Footnotes

1 https://kaspa.org/developments/

2 https://thempwr.com/



