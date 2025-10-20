Batch Systems Surpasses 90 Million Connected Products, Pioneering the Future of Brand Authentication

Image Courtesy of Batch Systems

Batch empowers global brands from Death Row Records to Diamond Supply Co. to protect products, build trust, and engage consumers through connected technology.

The consumer does not know who we are. We don’t redirect. We don’t have you install a third-party app. It’s all within the brand. We’re trying to build a solution that actually makes sense.” — Manoj Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of Batch Systems

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Batch Systems, the LA-based technology company redefining how global brands connect and protect their products, has reached a significant milestone: over 90 million individual products embedded with Batch’s connected technology. Supporting over 300 brands across industries, this achievement exemplifies the company’s role as a leader in the rapidly expanding connected commerce and brand authentication ecosystem, powering digital experiences for brands ranging from Snoop Dog’s Death Row Records to Diamond Supply Co., engaging consumers worldwide.

Batch Systems’ proprietary white label solutions transform physical goods into 360 digital/physical experiences, seamlessly connecting brands and consumers while protecting against counterfeiting. Each product equipped with Batch’s proprietary chip or tag becomes a verifiable gateway with a customized backend and user experience, allowing consumers to instantly authenticate items, access rewards, and engage with digital content tied directly to the brand in one of the most seamless and user-friendly processes on the market today.

The company’s approach merges brand engagement, product security, and data intelligence into a unified infrastructure, positioning itself as a killer app that can take the place of everything from a CRM to a customer loyalty program, empowering brands to create enduring, trust-based relationships with consumers in real time, keeping them engaged and informed at every step.

“The consumer does not know who we are. We don’t redirect. We don’t have you install a third-party app. It’s all within the brand,” said Manoj Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of Batch Systems. “We actually never raised money; this is self-funded, and we’ve been able to scale pretty quickly because we’re looking at it as real consumers and buyers. We’re trying to build a solution that actually makes sense.”

Batch was founded by Manoj Srinivasan, a former Deloitte Partner with over 14 years of experience leading enterprise transformation and supply chain innovation across the United States and Asia. After witnessing firsthand how counterfeit goods eroded consumer confidence and brand equity, Srinivasan set out to develop a scalable solution. Batch exists to embed authenticity, transparency, and engagement directly into the product itself.

Under his leadership, Batch has evolved into a versatile, brand-first technology platform that serves hundreds of global companies across a wide range of industries. From luxury fashion and wellness to consumer goods to cannabis, Batch's solutions are adaptable and effective. The company operates from offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Mumbai, with deployments spanning dozens of countries.

Batch’s platform is built on four pillars that collectively define the modern brand experience:

1. Authenticate: Instantly verify a product’s origin and authenticity.

2. Engage: Enable consumers to interact with content, stories, and offers through scannable products.

3. Reward: Power loyalty programs and direct-to-consumer rewards.

4. Transact: Facilitate seamless, verified commerce from product to platform.

With these capabilities, Batch has become a trusted partner for brands seeking to eliminate counterfeiting, improve transparency, and build long-term, engaging consumer relationships. The company’s mission extends beyond product protection toward creating a global infrastructure of trusted digital identities for every physical product.

To learn more about Batch and their work, visit www.batchsys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.