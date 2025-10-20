WIJEOCHK LTD Announces The Expansion of Its Magnet Media App Into the Iranian Market

The Magnet Media Ap will help promote innovation and development of digital media in the Middle East.

HAVERFORDWEST, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In October 2025, British information and media technology company WIJEOCHK LTD officially announced the upcoming launch of its core project, the Magnet Media App, in the Iranian market.This strategic deployment marks a new phase in Magnet Media App's business expansion in the Middle East and a key step in its global expansion.Iran: A Key Part of Magnet Media's Global ExpansionSince its establishment in 2023, the Magnet Media App has successfully established a stable operational foundation in the UK, Malaysia, Nigeria, Romania, and parts of the Middle East.With the rapid rise of Iran's digital economy and thriving social media ecosystem, WIJEOCHK LTD believes Iran will become a core market in Magnet Media's strategic portfolio.The company plans to launch a fully localized version in Iran, including a Persian interface, a local task system, and regionalized advertising partnerships to meet the needs of local users and businesses."Iran has a large, young population and a vibrant social media user base. We believe Magnet Media will bring new digital revenue models and content promotion opportunities to the Iranian market." said the spokesperson for WIJEOCHK LTDMagnet Media App: Making Every Like More ValuableThe Magnet Media App is a global media platform that integrates social interaction, advertising monetization, and creator revenue.Users can earn revenue by completing simple interactive tasks (likes, comments, shares, etc.), while brands can use the platform to accurately distribute advertising content and receive data feedback.Magnet Media also utilizes the latest technology and a proven settlement system to ensure secure and transparent transactions and efficient and effective revenue distribution.Revenue System and LevelsThe Magnet Media App features multiple revenue levels, from Magnet 0 to Magnet 7.Users can gradually upgrade their levels based on their investment and task completion.Starting at Magnet 1, all levels are permanent. Permanent), users can generate stable daily and monthly value over the long term.In addition, the platform features a comprehensive invitation and team commission system:- Direct invitations generate referral rewards- Team members completing tasks can generate sustainable, multi-tiered revenue sharing.- This system has helped thousands of users worldwide grow their digital side hustles.Local Partnerships and Middle East Strategic LayoutWIJEOCHK LTD stated that it will collaborate deeply with local Iranian advertising agencies, social media promotion agencies, and content creators to jointly build a secure, compliant, and sustainable interactive media ecosystem.Concurrently, the company will establish a regional support team in Tehran to provide users with technical services, operational guidance, and localized after-sales support, further promoting the long-term development of the Magnet Media App in the Middle East and Central Asian markets.Security and Compliance GuaranteesAll contract fees for the Magnet Media App are funded by internationally renowned financial institutions (such as J.P. Morgan, Citibank, and Goldman Sachs) and is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the UK Economic Crime Centre (NECC).The platform prioritizes user fund security and privacy protection, ensuring transparency, fairness, and traceability of every transaction.About WIJEOCHK LTDWIJEOCHK LTD was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Haverfordwest, UK.The company focuses on digital media, advertising information services, and innovative internet technologies.Through its global strategy and technological innovation, its Magnet Media App is committed to becoming a "connector between the social economy and digital advertising.The spokesperson of WIJEOCHK LTD stated, “The Magnet Media App will continue to deepen our presence in the Middle East and Asian markets. With our core vision of technology empowering media, interaction creating value, we will drive the evolution of the global digital communication ecosystem.”For more details visit :Official Website: https://media-magnet.com Email: info@media-magnet.comRegistered Address: Unit 324, 3rd Floor, 21 Hill Street, Haverfordwest, United Kingdom, SA61 1QQ.

