Sceats Family Office Launches Specialist Coal Recruitment Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sceats Family Office, whose brands include Sceats-Coal.Report, the world’s most widely read coal publication, has announced the launch of its specialist coal recruitment company:Coal-Careers.Com, a recruitment business dedicated exclusively to the coal sector in Asia Pacific and Europe.The business is designed to connect employers with experienced professionals across the coal value chain — including trading, mining, logistics, operations, and commercial strategy. It is believed to be the only recruitment service focused solely on the coal sector.The launch reflects demand for hiring solutions tailored to the realities of coal markets. Peter Sceats, founder of the original API Indices and Sceats-Coal.Report, said:“We see a demand for specialised and personalised recruitment solutions that reflect the specific skills and experience required in coal markets. In today’s world, not every role is a full-time job—and nor should it be. We aim to support everything from consultancy work and short-term contracts to part-time roles, freelance projects, and on-demand assignments. Whatever matches the work to the worker. Coal-Careers.com delivers that flexibility—but we do it with a refreshingly old-school, human-first approach to hiring.”Brand manager, Penny Caudle, said:“Coal-Careers.com will be a gift to job seekers and employers alike. As we’ve specifically chosen to avoid the use of AI evaluation of employment offers and CVs, both sides of the process can be sure they’re speaking to a human—me, for the most part.”Employers and potential recruits are invited to contact info@coal-careers.com in confidence to discuss open roles or future opportunities.

