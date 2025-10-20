Balfour Capital Group Appointed as Investment Banker for Global Fragrance Icon Sue Phillips

Balfour Capital Group Logo

Sue Phillips, CEO of Scenterprises, redefined fragrance with creations for Tiffany, Burberry, and bespoke scents for stars like Zendaya and Jamie Foxx.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce its appointment as the exclusive investment banker for Sue Phillips, a true pioneer and global authority in the fragrance industry.For more than three decades, Sue Phillips has shaped the modern fragrance landscape — a visionary whose name is synonymous with artistry, innovation, and integrity. As the Founder and CEO of Scenterprises Inc., based in New York, she developed products and marketing strategies for Elizabeth Arden, and Lancôme, and as Exec. Vice President of Tiffany & Co., spearheaded and created the iconic TIFFANY fragrance for Tiffany & Co., as well as “Society by Burberry” and “Burberry for Men’ for Burberry. She was approached by celebrities to create bespoke scents for Jamie Foxx, Zendaya, Katie Holmes, Laurence Fishburne, and Susan Sarandon. Her creation of the Tiffany fragrance remains a defining moment in luxury perfumery.Beyond her creative mastery, Ms. Phillips is a recognized educator, author, and futurist. Through her acclaimed book The Power of Perfume, and as Adjunct Professor of Fragrance Marketing at The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and LIM College, she has elevated the art and science of scent creation. During Covid, many people lost their Olfactory Sense and Sue has helped hundreds of sufferers regain their Sense of Smell. She has also completed her second book which will be published next year and has recently joined Olli Ringling College as a lecturer on ‘Fragrance Through the Decades”.Her deep understanding of how artificial intelligence, neuroscience, and sensory analytics will integrate with olfactory perception over the next 50 years positions her at the forefront of the next evolution in luxury and technology. She envisions a world where AI can interpret emotion through scent, creating deeply personalized experiences across healthcare, wellness, and consumer brands.Balfour Capital Group, with offices across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, recognizes the significance of this new frontier. The firm is honored to represent Sue Phillips in expanding her brand through strategic investment banking, private equity initiatives, and global capital market positioning. This collaboration underscores Balfour’s commitment to investing in visionaries who redefine their industries through integrity, innovation, and human insight.Through this partnership, Balfour Capital Group, in conjunction with MarketLogics Network and its institutional investors, will support Ms. Phillips in developing her intellectual property, digital platform, and AI-driven scent personalization technologies, merging the emotional power of fragrance with the precision of data science.“Balfour Capital Group believes in people — they are the foundation of every great company,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group. “Sue Phillips embodies excellence and foresight. Her understanding of how artificial intelligence will redefine our sensory world reflects the forward-thinking leadership that drives long-term value.”Together, Balfour Capital Group and Sue Phillips aim to bridge luxury, technology, and emotion, fostering a new era in fragrance where creativity meets computation — and where the human sense of smell becomes the next frontier of intelligent innovation.Balfour Capital Group — Investing in People, Innovation, and Integrity.

