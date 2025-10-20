Hoola Launches Intermittent Fasting Tracker, Extending Its Video-On-Demand Fitness Platform Into Daily Habit Coaching

Hoola

Hoola expands beyond workouts with the integrated Fasting Tracker - empowering users to combine time-based eating, fitness, and mindfulness within one platform.

LIMASSOL, LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hoola , the home-fitness platform offering expert-led, video-on-demand (VOD) workouts, today announced the launch of its Intermittent Fasting Tracker, a built-in tool that helps users plan, track, and sustain time-restricted eating alongside Hoola’s popular at-home classes and nutrition content. The new feature is available today on hoola.com and the Hoola iOS app.Hoola has grown as a destination for unlimited home workouts - ranging from Wall Pilates and Barre to strength, mobility, and mindfulness - delivered by expert instructors in a modern, easy-to-follow experience. With nutrition guides and progress tracking already on platform, intermittent fasting is a natural extension of Hoola’s whole-journey approach.Key Features of the Intermittent Fasting Tracker:- One-tap fasting cycles: Start or stop timers for popular fasting protocols such as 16:8, 14:10, 5:2, or custom schedules.- Workout-aware suggestions: Pair fasting windows with Hoola’s on-demand classes to optimize performance and recovery.- Reminders and progress tracking: Stay consistent with personalized notifications and integrated dashboards showing workout and fasting progress.- All-in-one experience: Manage workouts, fasting, and nutrition from one simple interface.Why it matters:- Users increasingly want fewer apps, not more. Hoola integrates core wellness habits - training, nutrition, and fasting - into one cohesive ecosystem.- Intermittent fasting complements Hoola’s accessible approach to home fitness by supporting metabolic health and energy management.- The addition reinforces Hoola’s mission to provide practical, sustainable tools for everyday health.Availability:The Intermittent Fasting Tracker is live now for all Hoola members on web (hoola.com) and iOS/Android apps. New users can start with directly on the website or via the App Store.About Hoola:Hoola is a digital fitness platform that delivers unlimited video-on-demand home workouts - including Wall Pilates, Barre, strength, flexibility, and mindfulness - plus nutrition guidance and progress tracking to help people become lighter, stronger, and more flexible from anywhere. Hoola’s programs are designed by expert instructors and tailored for all levels, making effective training accessible to everyone. Learn more at hoola.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.