Face Yoga: The Covid-Safe Workout Set To Explode In 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has confirmed that exercising at a shared indoor facility during a pandemic like COVID is a major risk. The need for alternate COVID-safe workout options has caused Face Yoga to explode in popularity, helping millions achieve the goal of slimming, toning, and sculpting the face with zero risks of infection.
Life has changed significantly in the past 12 months.
But while traditional methods of working out and exercising have been curtailed by COVID-related restrictions, the need for people to focus on their health and wellbeing remains as strong (if not stronger) than ever.
Enter Face Yoga.
An entirely at-home workout, Face Yoga centers around the 57 muscles of the neck and face, using daily facial exercises to tone the muscles of the face, smooth wrinkles, and slim facial features. There’s no need to leave the home or be surrounded by others in a fitness environment - a feature that’s crucial according to Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.
“It is becoming evident,” he says, “that 6 feet of distancing alone is inadequate as a means to reduce transmission when unmasked people are exercising in enclosed environments. Rapid and sustained breathing for prolonged periods of time increases the risk of spread by viral aerosols.”
When maintaining distance and avoiding large crowds is key, Face Yoga is a natural solution. Just a few exercises for face slimming in the morning and afternoon is all it takes to start seeing real change. From lifting and firming the muscles under the skin to boosting circulation, releasing tension, and sculpting the face, Face Yoga is the at-home workout delivering exciting results in a completely COVID-safe manner.
Adding even more flexibility, a Face Yoga program can be customized to suit problem areas of the face, with facial exercises for the jawline to facial exercises for wrinkles all possible. For example, facial exercises for glowing skin include the ‘Kiss and Smile’ pose - by pursing the lips and smiling across 15 repetitions the cheeks become flushed, leading the skin to glow and shine naturally.
It’s crucial to stay active to promote a healthy body and mind - now more so than ever. Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Face Yoga offers an exciting way to work out, feel great, and most of all, stay safe.
Mary B. Rowe
