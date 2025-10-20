Danquan 168 by Chuangyi Packaging Design Co., Ltd. Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Danquan 168

Chuangyi Packaging Design Co., Ltd.'s Danquan 168 Recognized for Excellence in Packaging Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Chuangyi Packaging Design Co., Ltd. 's work "Danquan 168" as a Silver winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Danquan 168 within the packaging industry, acknowledging its innovative design and superior craftsmanship.The Silver A' Packaging Design Award for Danquan 168 is particularly relevant to the industry and potential customers, as it showcases the design's alignment with current trends and best practices in packaging. The award recognizes Danquan 168's practical benefits, such as its eco-friendly materials, functional efficiency, and user convenience, which set new standards for the industry and provide tangible value to consumers.Danquan 168 stands out in the market due to its unique blend of artistic elements and practical features. The packaging design seamlessly integrates the iconic karst landscapes and cave aging culture of Nandan, Guangxi, with the premium quality of the sauce-flavored Baijiu. The bottle's design mimics the sedimentary formations of limestone caves, while the outer box abstracts the majesty of the Danquan Liquor Culture Scenic Area, creating a stunning visual and tactile experience.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as motivation for Chuangyi Packaging Design Co., Ltd. to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design and exploring new avenues for innovation. The award reinforces the company's commitment to creating packaging solutions that not only showcase the product but also contribute to a more sustainable and user-friendly future for the industry.Danquan 168 was designed by a talented team consisting of Yi Feng, Chi Zhang, Guoxin Song, and Zhiyong Rao from Chuangyi Packaging Design Co., Ltd. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in bringing this award-winning packaging design to life.Interested parties may learn more about Danquan 168 and its designers at:About Chuangyi Packaging Design Co., Ltd.Chuangyi Packaging Design Co., Ltd. is a China-based company that focuses on building brand value through comprehensive wine brand planning, research, and development design. With a commitment to the research and development of Chinese wine brands, Chuangyi has successfully established distinct image characteristics for many well-known brands, earning numerous awards and evaluations both domestically and internationally.About Guangxi Danquan Distillery Co., LtdGuangxi Danquan Distillery Co., Ltd, located in Nandan, Hechi, Guangxi, has been rated as "China's time-honored brand" by the Ministry of Commerce. With more than 60 years of large-scale brewing history, Danquan Liquor has developed into the largest production base of high-quality liquor in Guangxi, boasting an annual output of 15,000 tons of soy sauce liquor and 90,000 tons of liquor storage.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective categories. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition is open to entries from all countries and across all industries, with a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

