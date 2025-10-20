Single Wall Residence by Suna Arquitetura - Pedro Sunye Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Single Wall

Suna Arquitetura - Pedro Sunye Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Single Wall Residence Design

The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of architecture design, has announced Suna Arquitetura - Pedro Sunye as a Silver Award winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category for their innovative Single Wall Residence. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Single Wall Residence within the architecture industry, celebrating its exceptional design and contribution to advancing architectural practices. The Single Wall Residence showcases the relevance of innovative architectural design in addressing current trends and needs within the industry. By prioritizing openness, visual continuity, and the integration of nature, this design aligns with the growing demand for spaces that promote well-being and a seamless connection with the environment. The residence serves as an exemplar of how thoughtful design can enhance the user experience while pushing the boundaries of architectural possibilities.Structured by a single architectural gesture, an 80-meter-long pressed bamboo wall, the Single Wall Residence achieves clarity through simplicity. This linear element organizes the program, separates uses, conceals services, and supports the suspended volume of bedrooms. The design dissolves into the tropical landscape, prioritizing openness and visual continuity. Material honesty, formal precision, and spatial fluidity converge to create an immersive, barrier-free experience, where architecture becomes an extension of nature.The recognition of the Single Wall Residence by the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as a testament to Suna Arquitetura - Pedro Sunye's commitment to excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration of architectural possibilities that harmoniously blend functionality, aesthetics, and environmental sensitivity. The award serves as motivation for the team to continue pushing the boundaries of design while maintaining their dedication to creating spaces that positively impact users and the industry as a whole.Project MembersSingle Wall Residence was designed by a talented team led by Architect Pedro Sunye, with contributions from Interior Designer Gabriela Casagrande, Project Coordinator Thallita Souza, and Structural Engineer Mauer Egas.Interested parties may learn more at:About Suna Arquitetura - Pedro SunyePedro Sunye is an architect working at the intersection of real estate, legislation, and spatial performance. With experience in both the financial and construction sectors, his practice focuses on transforming early-stage development potential into measurable value through design. He leads projects that integrate legal strategy, market logic, and architectural clarity, contributing to more efficient urban development by aligning feasibility, form, and financial return.About Suna ArquiteturaSuna Arquitetura is a Brazilian architectural practice that approaches each project with lightness, rationality, and a pursuit of formal simplicity. Whether designing buildings, houses, neighborhoods, or museums, the office understands architecture as a singular discipline, capable of interpreting each context with a unique perspective. Founded by Pedro Sunye, the practice brings together a network of associated architects and collaborators working across different regions and areas of expertise, allowing them to maintain a flexible and responsive approach while remaining true to their design principles.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category that demonstrate excellence in criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, and functional efficiency. Recipients are acknowledged for their notable contributions to raising industry standards and advancing architectural practices through their original, highly functional, and visually striking designs. The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category that demonstrate excellence in criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, and functional efficiency. Recipients are acknowledged for their notable contributions to raising industry standards and advancing architectural practices through their original, highly functional, and visually striking designs. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that the Silver A' Design Award is a mark of exceptional design quality and innovation.

