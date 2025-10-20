Commission for Gender Equality launches five legal and research reports, 24 Oct

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) invites members of the media to the launch of a series of investigative and research reports that shed light on critical issues affecting gender equality in South Africa.

The reports to be launched are:

A Lack of Commitment? Assessing Women’s Participation and Representation in the 2024 National and Provincial Elections

Beyond Checking the Boxes: The Experiences of Women Politicians in South Africa

The State of Thuthuzela Care Centres in the Eastern Cape

Investigation into the Implementation of Pillar 3 of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide in KwaZulu-Natal

Investigation and Withdrawal of Sexual Offenses Cases in Mpumalanga

The launch will feature presentations of findings, recommendations, and responses from implicated entities, and an opportunity for media engagement.

Event details:

Date: 24 October 2025

Time: 09h00 – 15h00

Venue: The Capital on the Park, 101 Katherine Street, Sandton

RSVP: Ms Mikateko Shipalana

E-mail: media@cge.org.za / Mikateko@cge.org.za

Enquiries:

Javu Baloyi (CGE Spokesperson)

Cell: 083 557 3306

E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA