Western Cape Education on well wishes for Class of 2025 upon start of Matric exams

The Matric exams begin tomorrow, and the Western Cape Government wishes all candidates the very best for the exam period ahead.

Western Cape Minister of Education, David Maynier, extended a special vote of thanks to Matric teachers who have supported learners through their final school year. “Our teachers have done an incredible job preparing our candidates for the challenge ahead. Their efforts will continue to pay dividends long after the exams are over. Behind every dream realised is a teacher who believed,” said Minister Maynier.

The Minister also thanked parents and caregivers for their ongoing support and love throughout learners’ school careers.

“We appeal to everyone in the Western Cape to support our Matrics and to avoid any disruptions at or near schools during this crucial period. Let’s all put the interests of our children first.”

Minister Maynier also addressed Matric learners directly: “Thank you for making use of the support offered by the department, including extra classes and revision materials. We are incredibly proud of you and believe in your ability to succeed. This is your time to shine.”

The Minister encouraged learners to stay focused, stick to a schedule, sleep well, eat healthily, and seek help if they feel overwhelmed during the exam period.

The national Matric exam timetable is available here:

https://www.education.gov.za/Portals/0/Documents/Publications/2025/2025%20OCT%20NOV%20TIME%20TABLE.pdf

