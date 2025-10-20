Kwsa by Leva Engineering Wins Silver in A' Installation Design Awards

Kwsa

Leva Engineering's Innovative Kinetic Installation Recognized for Excellence in Design and Engineering

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of installation design, has announced Leva Engineering as a Silver winner for their exceptional work titled "Kwsa" in the Installation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Kwsa as an outstanding example of innovative design and engineering within the installation industry.Kwsa's Silver A' Design Award is particularly relevant to the installation industry and its stakeholders, as it showcases the potential for kinetic elements to enhance architectural spaces and engage visitors in dynamic, immersive experiences. This recognition underscores the growing importance of interactive installations in creating memorable, context-aware environments that blend art, technology, and human interaction.Kwsa stands out as a remarkable installation due to its unprecedented scale, with 209 square meters of fluid, choreographed motion powered by discreet technology. The custom lever-based system, featuring 20,000 stepper motors and advanced control protocols, enables precise, synchronized movement while maintaining a visually clean and acoustically silent presence. The installation's seamless integration into its environment and its ability to contribute to the overall spatial narrative demonstrate Leva Engineering's expertise in creating bespoke, context-specific solutions.The Silver A' Design Award for Kwsa serves as a testament to Leva Engineering's commitment to pushing the boundaries of kinetic installation design. This recognition is expected to inspire the studio to continue exploring innovative applications of technology and engineering in the creation of immersive, interactive environments. As a result, Leva Engineering is well-positioned to make further significant contributions to the advancement of the installation design industry.Kwsa was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team, including Leva Engineering CEO Matteo Mosca, CTO Gabriele Gambotto, Contractor Nesma, Engineering Consultant Dar Al-Handasah, Concept, Design & Media Production by Tamschick Media+Space, and System Integrator Creative Technology.Interested parties may learn more about Kwsa and its designers by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About Leva EngineeringLeva Engineering is a creative engineering studio and workshop specialised in the design and construction of site-specific kinetic installations that transform spaces into interactive and immersive environments. Its work blends technology and artistic expression to engage visitors in a context-aware, dynamic way. The company approaches each project with a strong focus on spatial integration, storytelling, and technical feasibility, ensuring that installations serve a functional and conceptual role within their setting. By combining creative ideation, prototyping, and in-house engineering and fabrication, Leva Engineering tailors each solution to the specific context and audience, adhering to ISO 9001 guidelines to promote high operational standards and client satisfaction.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly notable, admired inventions that benefit and advance the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. These award-winning designs showcase a remarkable level of excellence in their technical characteristics, artistic skill, innovations, emotional elements, and creativity. The rigorous selection process, based on pre-established evaluation criteria, is conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Receiving the Silver A' Design Award is an enormously prestigious achievement, acknowledging the designer's deep understanding, skill, and contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

