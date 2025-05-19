Building the Future: Baltic Network Operators Group Unites Regional Professionals

BalticNOG’s scope extends to all countries around the Baltic Sea. BalticNOG influences technical standards and digital policy by bringing together operators, engineers, researchers, and policymakers.

The inaugural BalticNOG event is set to transform how network operators collaborate across Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and beyond.

BalticNOG is designed not just as a platform for sharing technical knowledge, but as a catalyst for building a stronger, more connected community of network operators in the Baltics.” — Paulius Judickas, Chairman of the Board

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, the Baltic region has cultivated exceptional technical talent and innovative digital infrastructure. However, despite this growth, network operators, engineers, and internet policy stakeholders have lacked a dedicated forum for connection, collaboration, and addressing regional challenges.This gap is now being filled with the launch of the Baltic Network Operators Group ( BalticNOG ), with its first major event scheduled for September 24-25, 2025 in Vilnius.As the leading IP address management platform, IPXO brings invaluable technical expertise and industry insights to BalticNOG as the official partner. Their deep understanding of regional IP infrastructure challenges, combined with experience managing millions of IP addresses across the Baltic states, makes them the ideal partner to support this critical forum.FILLING A CRITICAL REGIONAL NEED"The idea for BalticNOG arose from a clear need: the Baltic region – despite its strong technical talent and growing digital infrastructure – lacked a dedicated, neutral space for network operators, engineers, and internet policy stakeholders to regularly connect, collaborate, and tackle regional challenges together," explains Vincentas Grinius, President and Co-Founder of BalticNOG.While global gatherings such as NANOG and RIPE offer valuable opportunities for knowledge sharing, they do not address the specific challenges faced by Baltic operators. The region occupies a unique intersection of European, Nordic, and post-Soviet digital landscapes, resulting in distinct challenges in areas including regional transit connectivity, peering arrangements, IPv6 adoption, and coordinated responses to IP abuse.A REGIONAL APPROACHThe inaugural event in Vilnius will mark the beginning of a planned rotation among Baltic capitals, with future events set for Riga and Tallinn. This rotation ensures that BalticNOG becomes genuinely regional in scope, engaging local communities and fostering a broader ecosystem for collaboration."Our long-term vision for BalticNOG is to establish it as a regular, anticipated event that brings the regional network operations community together year after year. While the name points to the three Baltic states, our scope extends to all countries around the Baltic Sea – and we intend to grow in that direction", says Paulius Judickas, Chairman of the Board.TECHNICAL FOCUS WITH COMMUNITY AT ITS COREThe 2025 event will showcase a technically robust agenda tackling issues crucial to Baltic network operators, with considerable focus on IPv6 deployment, network automation, and cybersecurity. A special segment of the program will examine network operations in conflict zones, highlighting the region's geopolitical realities.Beyond formal sessions, BalticNOG is intended to encourage meaningful connections among professionals at all stages of their careers. The event seeks to bridge the gap between experienced veterans and emerging talent through a thoughtfully structured program that features both advanced technical content and more accessible formats."BalticNOG is designed not just as a platform for sharing technical knowledge, but as a catalyst for building a stronger, more connected community of network operators in the Baltics," Judickas emphasizes.A VOICE FOR REGIONAL INTERNET DEVELOPMENTThe founding of BalticNOG carries implications beyond simply sharing technical knowledge. By uniting network professionals from the region, the organization seeks to foster a collective voice capable of impacting internet development and digital policy throughout the Baltic states.Ignas Anfalovas, Board Member, sees the initiative as bridging an important gap: "A stronger regional NOG community is essential for influencing internet development and digital policy in the Baltic states by uniting network operators, engineers, researchers, and policymakers.”BUILDING TOGETHERThe BalticNOG 2025 event, with IPXO as an official partner, represents just the beginning of a long-term vision for regional collaboration. By establishing this dedicated forum, the organizers aim to strengthen the technical framework of the internet in the Baltics for years to come.For network professionals across the region, BalticNOG offers an unprecedented opportunity to engage with peers, share expertise, and collectively shape the future of Baltic internet infrastructure. Registration details for the inaugural event are already available, with program announcements to follow.BalticNOG invites network engineers, researchers, industry experts, and technologists to submit proposals for presentations, workshops, or panel discussions at BalticNOG 2025, taking place on September 24-25, 2025.

