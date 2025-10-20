OPPEIN Home Participates in the 138th Canton Fair Phase 2, Expanding Global Reach

OPPEIN Home Group OPPEIN Full House Products OPPEIN Global Projects

OPPEIN Home Group Inc. (SSEC:603833.SS)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPPEIN Home Group Inc., one of the world's leading manufacturers of custom cabinetry and interior solutions, has recently announced its participation in the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair). As an experienced exhibitor at 42 sessions of the event, OPPEIN expects to leverage this premier platform to expand its international franchise network as well as its project services, connecting with partners and clients around the globe.

OPPEIN Exhibition Information

Location: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China

Booth: D32-D36, E12-E14 | HALL 13.2, AREA B

Date: October 23rd – 27th, 2025

A Warm Welcome awaits Global Travelers with the Airport Campaign by OPPEIN

This month, OPPEIN launched a prominent advertising campaign in the bustling baggage claim zone of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (Terminal 2). Designed to make a strong first impression, the display showcases OPPEIN's offerings to an international audience as they arrive.

Additionally, this initiative is part of a wider international campaign, with OPPEIN targeting markets such as Vietnam, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Australia with outdoor and indoor advertisements. These campaigns strengthen OPPEIN's local presence and advance the brand's vision of bringing OPPEIN to homes worldwide.

A Leader in the Home Furnishing Market Meets a Premier Global Stage

The Canton Fair Phase 2, themed "Quality Home," presents an excellent opportunity for OPPEIN to showcase its manufacturing excellence and capability of elevating the home living experience. Attracting thousands of buyers from across the globe, the event will feature housewares, gifts, decorations, and home furnishings.

In the industry, Oppein has established itself as a powerhouse. As the largest cabinetry manufacturer in the world, the company manufactures over 25,000 cabinets per day, serving clients in over 146 countries. With five comprehensive production bases covering more than 3 million square meters and utilizing HOMAG precision machines, the custom furnishings produced by OPPEIN are of the highest quality and made in an ultra-efficient process (25,000 cabinets are produced each day). The company's strategic partnerships with Blum, Hettich, and REHAU ensure precision and quality of each hardware and accessory. As a result, not only do they offer cabinets with certain features, but also their entire home solutions are of high quality. A synergy of these factors has resulted in global quality certifications (NSF, CEC, ISO), which help OPPEIN offer exceptional products for more than 180,000 projects around the world.

Furthermore, OPPEIN has established a global retail network that exceeds 8,000 showrooms and franchise outlets worldwide. Its footprint spans high-growth regions including Southeast Asia, North America, the GCC, and Australia, demonstrating a successful model that can be replicated and scaled by investors around the world. With this physical presence, OPPEIN's customized home solutions are available to a wide variety of international clients, which gradually fulfills its brand mission: "Where there is love and home, there is OPPEIN."

Experience Quality and Talk with a Professional

At this fair, OPPEIN will present its best-selling "Golden Years" series of kitchen, walk-in closet, wall panel, and wooden door. Visitors to this exhibition will have the opportunity to take a closer look at the brand's renowned design expertise and innovative craftsmanship, as well as the exquisiteness of its fine furnishings.

Furthermore, the booth will serve as a hub for the development of business relationships. For confidential consultations, a dedicated, region-specific business development team will be available to assist with B2B project collaborations and global franchise partnerships.

OPPEIN will be a key exhibitor at the 138th Canton Fair, offering a unique opportunity to explore the future of home customization. If you are interested in meeting the professionals, it is recommended to schedule a one-to-one meeting in advance to ensure a dedicated consultation appointment.

Dedicated specialists will follow up promptly to confirm meeting details and assist with pre-fair inquiries.

