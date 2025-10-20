SGS Strengthens Digital Trust Offering with Launch of Structured Global Framework

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has unveiled ‘SGS DIGITAL TRUST: Across technologies, services and organizations’ a new global framework that unites its digital trust services into one structured and consistent approach.Building on proven expertise, this framework strengthens and consolidates SGS’s services to help organizations navigate today’s complex digital trust landscape with confidence.Digital trust has long been a strategic priority for SGS. It was announced as a key pillar of Strategy 27: Accelerating growth, building trust at the 2024 Capital Markets Event. Coinciding with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the launch of SGS DIGITAL TRUST marks a renewed focus on helping organizations to address today’s digital risks.From AI and connected technologies to complex infrastructures, this framework brings SGS’s services together in a clear, structured way. It enables customers to build, demonstrate and sustain trust across the digital ecosystem.At its core are four strategic pillars that cover the full digital trust landscape:• Connected Products & Technologies• Digital Services & Infrastructure• Data & Artificial Intelligence• Organizations & PeopleThis new framework addresses all key aspects of trust: safety, cybersecurity, privacy, fairness, transparency and sustainability. It supports industries including critical infrastructure, medical technology, mobility, consumer electronics and wireless, as well as areas like payments, digital identity, telecoms, space and semiconductors.Whether through secure planning, compliance audits, technical evaluation, testing or continuous monitoring, SGS is the trusted partner for building and sustaining digital trust.Géraldine Picaud, CEO of SGS, commented: “As part of Strategy 27, digital trust is a key growth pillar for SGS. This new framework takes our expertise to the next level, reinforcing our role as an independent partner across the digital ecosystem.”Learn more at sgs.com/digital-trust About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

