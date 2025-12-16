Breast Cancer Impacts Both Men and Women

The CARE Project, Inc’s monthly Survivor Socials are a safe, uplifting space to share stories, find resources, and enjoy encouragement (and yes - sometimes laughter and lip gloss.) The CARE Project, Inc’s Carrie Madrid learned a great deal about breast cancer after being diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer in 2012. The CARE Project, Inc’s Carrie Madrid with Danny Riggs. Danny succumbed to a recurrence of breast cancer this year. Danny Riggs’ widow, Sarah, along with his two kids, Steven and Kali, are pictured with Carrie Madrid and Pat Washburn, the director of the Men 2 Program. A $5,000 Adam’s Angels grant was awarded to the children of Danny Riggs, who sadly passed away from breast cancer The CARE Project, Inc., provides financial support for treatment co-pays, rent, utilities, groceries, and transportation.

Anyone can develop breast cancer, regardless of gender. That's the key message from The CARE Project, Inc. , a Riverside-based charity that supports breast cancer patients."When you hear the words breast cancer patient or survivor, you might picture a woman. But men can and do get breast cancer too," said Carrie Madrid , founder and president of The CARE Project, Inc. "One in 726 men will be diagnosed in their lifetime, often at later stages because they didn't know they were at risk."One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.Madrid learned a great deal about the illness after being diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer in 2012. In addition to dealing with her own health challenges, she had to keep her family together. Her son was serving overseas in the military, and she was raising two teenage daughters.Fortunately, Madrid was able to rely on her father's support and an extended family network. But the financial strain was overwhelming — cancer treatment drained her bank account and maxed out her credit cards, adding financial stress to an already emotional journey."I was lucky to have a family that helped me," she said. "But I met people who had to choose between paying for chemotherapy or buying food for their kids. No one should ever face that decision."That experience sparked a light-bulb moment. Madrid decided to create The CARE Project, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to helping others facing similar struggles. The idea came to life in 2013, when she and her best friend decided to take action. The Care Project, Inc. was certified as a nonprofit in 2014.Today, The CARE Project, Inc. provides a range of essential services to breast cancer survivors, including:• Financial support for treatment co-pays, rent, utilities, groceries, and transportation.• Emotional support through peer mentoring and the Survivor Social Club.• Lymphedema care via a partnership with LymphaDivas, providing compression sleeves, gauntlets, and gloves to survivors at no cost.• End-of-life doula services, with Madrid herself certified to guide terminally ill patients and their families through the dying process with compassion and dignity. A death doula is a non-medical professional who assists with end-of-life planning.The nonprofit also oversees several key programs, including the Men 2 Program, which provides financial support to men who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. The organization's Man Up To Cancer program supports men who have been diagnosed with all kinds of cancer.The program was headed by the late Pat Washburn, who became an advocate for men's breast cancer awareness after losing her husband to the disease. Washburn traveled across the country in her car — transformed into a mobile awareness platform — to spread the message that men, too, can be affected."Men, if you notice a lump in your chest or armpit, do not ignore it. Partners of men who discover such lumps should also take it seriously. Male breast cancer is often overlooked, leading to advanced stages and higher mortality," said Madrid.The organization recently introduced Adam's Angels, a new initiative that provides grants to children who lose a parent to breast cancer. The program was inspired by five-year-old Adam, whose mother, Carmen, died of metastatic breast cancer at age 30.One of the most powerful things you can do after a breast cancer diagnosis is connect with others who truly understand."Our monthly Survivor Socials provide a safe, uplifting space to share stories, find resources, and enjoy encouragement (and yes, sometimes laughter and lip gloss). Whether 6 of us gather or 26, it's always special!," said Madrid."We are often asked what we can use the most for our clients. Gift cards are perfect! These can be used to purchase groceries, household items, school supplies, fuel for getting back and forth to treatment, and utility bills. Amazon, Target, Walmart, Stater Bros, Prepaid Visa, and fuel cards are an awesome way to help someone in treatment," she said.Madrid and The CARE Project's mission continues to grow. Their motto is Never stop caring. "Join us in our mission," said Madrid.For more information, contact Carrie Madrid at cmadrid@thecareprojectinc.org or (951) 742-7405. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Diana Jaurigue at (951) 742-7405, djaurigue@thecareprojectinc.org, or visit TheCareProjectInc.org.The CARE Project, Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to providing financial and emotional Support to individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment in the local community. Through direct financial assistance and essential services, TCP aims to alleviate the burdens faced by patients, enabling them to focus on their healing.

