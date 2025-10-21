Disrupt-X, Intel & DynaSys Networks Collaborate to Drive Digital Transformation for Critical Infrastructure in Pakistan

Disrupt-X, Intel, and DynaSys Networks announced the signing of a tri-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

Joint initiative explores AI-enabled climate resilience, smart utilities, and sustainable infrastructure at national scale.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, Intel, and DynaSys Networks announced the signing of a tri-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration that advances Pakistan’s digital transformation for critical city scale infrastructure. The initiative will focus on leveraging AI technologies from edge to cloud to strengthen climate resilience, enable smart utilities, and support sustainable smart city infrastructure across the country.

Through this collaboration, Disrupt-X will provide its ALEF 360° platform, a unified system integrating AI, IoT, and automation for infrastructure and utility management. The platform will be integrated and operated by DynaSys Networks across Pakistan, leveraging Intel’s Edge AI and Cloud Solutions to deliver real-time intelligence, predictive insights, and data-driven decision support for large-scale digital rollouts.

The parties will jointly explore multiple initiatives under this engagement, including:

• Implemented a Pakistan wide flood monitoring system to strengthen early warning and disaster mitigation capabilities.

• Scaling smart water metering infrastructure to reach up to 40 million meters by 2040, enabling transparent water management, improved revenue collection, and sustainable usage.

• Develop and deploy use cases for Pakistan’s smart city initiatives.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision to address the region’s priorities through technology that can help reduce climate-related risks, ensure sustainable resource use, and enhance operational efficiency for utilities and cities.

“This collaboration represents a pivotal step in modernizing Pakistan’s infrastructure with AI at its core,” said Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X. “It reflects our shared commitment to advancing digital transformation at national scale—creating data-driven systems that support resilience, sustainability, and smarter governance. Together with Intel and DynaSys Networks, we aim to demonstrate how edge intelligence and automation can redefine how countries manage resources, anticipate challenges, and build for a more sustainable future.”

“This alliance with Intel and Disrupt-X marks a major milestone in our mission to accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation,” said Ali Akhtar, Founder and CEO of DynaSys Networks. “By combining our expertise in IoT with Intel’s world-class technologies and Disrupt-X’s ALEF 360° platform, we are laying the foundation for smarter, more connected, and more sustainable cities across Pakistan. Together, we aim to harness the power of data, AI, and intelligent infrastructure to improve lives, drive efficiency, and shape the future of urban development.”

Renu Navale, Vice President and GM, Smart Cities, Intel said, "Intel technologies empower transformative solutions that enhance people's daily lives and build resilient communities. Through our advanced Edge AI capabilities and commitment to sustainable technology, we are helping create smarter infrastructure that can adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving world. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to driving meaningful digital transformation—delivering cutting-edge Edge AI solutions and Intel technologies that enable our partners to build more resilient, efficient, and environmentally responsible infrastructure for the future."

This collaboration represents an important step toward advancing AI-powered, climate-resilient infrastructure in Pakistan—demonstrating how cross-industry partnerships can accelerate innovation and sustainability at national scale.

________________________________________

More on Disrupt-X:

Disrupt-X is a leading technology provider transforming corporate and commercial real estate through DeepTech, AI, IoT, and automation. At its core, ALEF 360° serves as the operating system for the built environment — integrating IoT, AI, and sustainability across buildings, cities, and infrastructure. Complementing this ecosystem is ClimaCert-X, the world’s first AI-driven certification and auditing platform for the built environment, delivering real-time, data-driven certification and compliance aligned with sustainability and wellness standards.

Please visit: www.disrupt-x.io

More on DynaSys Networks:

DynaSys Networks is a leading technology company specializing in Internet of Things (IoT), smart infrastructure, and digital transformation solutions. DynaSys delivers advanced, data-driven systems that enable real-time monitoring, automation, and operational efficiency across industries and sectors. DynaSys’ expertise spans smart metering, environmental conservation, disaster management, industrial connectivity, and secure network integration helping clients optimize resources and achieve sustainable growth. Through strategic partnerships with governments, utilities and enterprises coupled with its advanced IoT platform and communications network, DynaSys is driving Pakistan’s transition toward intelligent, connected, and future-ready infrastructure

Please visit: www.dynasysnetworks.com

More on Intel:

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, Intel advances semiconductor design and manufacturing to help address its customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge, and every kind of computing device, Intel unlocks the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.

Learn more at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.