Big lift for tram line with the South Road bridge to rise into place

Release date: 18/10/25

Another key link in the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Government’s $870 million Tram Grade Separation Projects will be installed, with the bridge section of the new South Road Tram Overpass lifted into place over the weekend.

The 95-metre-long, 16-metre-high arch-span is the longest bridge span in South Australia, and weighs 1200 tonnes. It was constructed adjacent to South Road and will be manoeuvred into place using four Self-Propelled Modular Transporters, which are large, multi-wheeled heavy-load vehicles.

This 160-metre-long rebuilt section will form part of the 250-metre-long overpass, which also includes 12 beams- each around 30 metres long and weighing up to 60 tonnes.

Part of the overpass across South Road is being reconstructed to accommodate the Torrens to Darlington open-motorway, as part of the upgrade to the Glenelg tram line, a project jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments.

The installation works follows recent beam lifts at the other overpass sites over Cross, Marion, and Morphett Roads, and the removal of their associated level crossings and boom gates.

At Morphett Road, the new overpass, once fully installed, will be made up 34 beams which all up will reach 380 metres in length. Two beams making up a smaller bridge have also been installed over the Sturt River to accommodate tram access to the Glengowrie Tram Depot.

Across Marion and Cross Roads, the new overpass will comprise 52 beams. The bridge section itself is made up of 13 spans, each around 35 metres long, giving it a length of 460 metres. With the approach ramps included, the whole overpass reaches 730 metres.

The design for the overpasses includes the elevated Mike Turtur Bikeway shared path which will run on the overpasses.

The project remains on schedule with full tram services to resume for the start of the school year in 2026.

With tram services currently suspended between South Terrace and Moseley Square, construction is progressing while minimising disruption as much as possible for residents, businesses, and road and public transport users.

Closing the tram line has allowed work to occur simultaneously across all sites within the tram corridor.

During the temporary, partial line closure, substitute buses are operating between South Terrace and Moseley Square, linking with trams at the South Terrace stop and providing express and limited stop services between key CBD locations and Glenelg.

Collectively, the project is supporting more than a thousand jobs throughout construction.

Construction activity in South Australia is at record levels, with the latest data released by the Master Builders Association of South Australia forecasting $21.08 billion in 2025-26.

Civil and engineering construction work is up 9 per cent and is forecast to keep rising, while transport construction is a staggering 28 per cent higher year on year.

Attributable to Emily Bourke

This is another significant milestone in the $870 million Tram Grade Separation Projects, especially when you consider the incredible pace at which these overpasses are coming together.

Lifting the longest bridge span in South Australia into place is a remarkable engineering achievement and a great example of the skill and expertise of the local workforce delivering this project.

We’ve already seen the difference the removal of the level crossings has made to traffic, and we’re seeing fantastic progress on the grade separations which will have trams running again in time for the new school year.

Attributable to Louise Miller-Frost, Federal Member for Boothby

This is a significant milestone for this project and a welcome one for my community in Boothby.

I am glad we are delivering this important infrastructure project to connect our community further and help with traffic congestion.

Attributable to Jayne Stinson, Member for Badcoe

I was really keen for locals to have the best view of this milestone moment.

That’s why I asked for a special viewing area to allow a safe - and spectacular - spot to see local history made.

From kindergartens to aged care homes, so many locals have been asking me how to best witness the bridge lift. That speaks to how excited and proud our community is.

Locals have been very patient dealing with the disruption, and this is a chance for everyone to see what our sacrifices have helped create.