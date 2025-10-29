Neurotechnology Improves BrainAccess EEG Hardware and Software Capabilities

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The showcase of the three BrainAccess devices—the MINI, MIDI and MAXI, alongside the new cap design.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurotechnology , a provider of deep learning-based solutions, biometric and Brain Computer Interface (BCI) technologies, today announced a series of significant updates to its electroencephalography (EEG) BrainAccess solutions The BrainAccess EEG solutions include hardware and accompanying software, designed to accelerate the research and development of BCI applications. Its devices are portable, compact and feature dry-contact EEG electrodes with wireless connectivity, providing users with freedom of movement and effortless, gel-free setup. The software not only facilitates the monitoring and recording of measurements but also allows for application development.“We are continuously improving our EEG solutions to make both the software and hardware more adaptable and versatile,” said Dr. Aleksandras Voicikas, Brain-Computer Interface R&D Team Lead at Neurotechnology. “These enhancements are the result of extensive research and development, as we aim to make data acquisition even more reliable and user-friendly for brain technology innovators.”More convenient equipmentThe latest hardware improvements focus on enhancing user experience and data quality. The redesigned EEG caps feature an improved fit with more comfortable straps, making them easier to put on and use for longer sessions. The new design applies better, more consistent pressure on the electrodes, improving signal accuracy across a wider range of subjects.Additionally, BrainAccess now integrates select Datwyler SoftPulse™ electrodes. These advanced soft electrodes accommodate different scalp and hair types, making them a versatile solution. This upgrade complements BrainAccess’s durable, in-house manufactured gold-plated electrodes.Further software capabilitiesThe BrainAccess software ecosystem has also received significant upgrades. A new firmware update for BrainAccess MINI and BrainAccess HALO devices increases the sample rate to 500 Hz, allowing for more detailed and precise data acquisition. For developers using the BrainAccess SDK (Software Development Kit), the Python API is now officially published on PyPI, greatly simplifying installation and version management. A new Kotlin-based SDK for Android has also been released, enabling the creation of custom mobile applications that interface directly with BrainAccess systems.The BrainAccess ecosystem also includes the BrainAccess Board software, which allows for direct interaction with BrainAccess devices, and the BrainAccess SDK, a set of libraries for device operation, data streaming, and EEG data preprocessing. With C and Python APIs, users have extensive control over data utilization and analysis.Detailed information about the latest upgrades can be found in the BrainAccess News section and social media channels.About NeurotechnologyNeurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and artificial intelligence. The company also develops electroencephalography (EEG) and hyperscanning solutions for research, brain-computer interface (BCI) and other applications.

