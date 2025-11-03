National Collegiate Pickleball Association Levels Up with JOOLA and PickleTV Partnerships

The New Joola HC-40 Official Ball of NCPA Tournament NCPA Road to Nationals: Join The Movement PickleTV Streaming Live and Free

Pickleball hits prime time as the NCPA partners with JOOLA and PickleTV to stream collegiate championships live and free.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Collegiate Pickleball Association ( NCPA ) — the organization fueling collegiate pickleball’s explosive rise — is taking the sport to new heights with two powerhouse partnerships. JOOLA joins as the Official Ball Sponsor of the 2025–2026 NCPA Tour, and PickleTV becomes the exclusive broadcast partner, streaming every match nationwide.“College pickleball is exploding in popularity, and the NCPA is proud to lead that charge,” said Noah Suemnick, CEO and Founder of the NCPA. “With JOOLA and PickleTV beside us, student-athletes, universities, and fans now have the exposure, equipment, and opportunities this sport deserves.”The Fastest-Growing Collegiate Sport in AmericaIn just two years, the NCPA has grown from 30 universities in 2023 to over 120 universities and 3,000+ student-athletes — cementing pickleball as one of the nation’s fastest-growing college sports.The 2025–2026 Road to Nationals Tour spans seven weekends of competition, culminating in the National Collegiate Pickleball Championship on February 27, 2026, in Missouri. Over $75,000 in scholarships and prizes are up for grabs as the next generation battles for glory.Upcoming Tour Stops:Nov 8: Oasis Pickleball Club – TexasNov 15: The Hub Jacksonville – FloridaFeb 27, 2026: Arch Pickleball & Badminton – Missouri (National Championship)“Our mission is to empower the next generation of pickleball players by building a true collegiate system,” added Suemnick. “We’re not just hosting tournaments — we’re creating leadership, connection, and lifelong memories.”Feel the Energy — Join the Action:Fans, families, and communities are invited to experience The Road to Nationals live. Each event brings elite play, live music, giveaways, and a festival-style atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of the sport.“These tournaments are electric,” said Suemnick. “You can feel the energy from the courts to the crowd.”Watch It Live on PickleTVEvery Regional and the National Championship will be streamed live and free on Amazon Prime Video, Fire TV Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, and the Free Live Sports App.“We’re thrilled to showcase the passion and athleticism of college players on the biggest streaming platforms,” said Ray Colaoacovo, Founder of PickleTV. “The NCPA is shaping the sport’s future, and we’re honored to bring it to millions of homes.”JOOLA Named Official Ball SponsorAs the Official Ball Sponsor, JOOLA will provide its new HC-40 Hardcourt Pickleball, engineered for consistency and durability.“We’re proud to support the NCPA and expand access to pickleball at every level,” said Richard Lee, CEO of JOOLA. “This partnership reflects our belief in pickleball’s power to connect and inspire.”About the NCPAThe National Collegiate Pickleball Association (NCPA) is the official governing body for collegiate pickleball in the U.S., dedicated to expanding the game through education, competition, and exposure. Since 2023, it has grown from 30 to 120+ universities, reaching over 10,000 student-athletes.About PickleTVPickleTV is the 24/7 streaming home for pickleball, featuring tournaments, matches, and lifestyle programming on Amazon Prime Video, Fire TV Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, and the Free Live Sports App.About JOOLAFounded in 1952, JOOLA is a global leader in table tennis and pickleball innovation, known for performance and passion for racket sports.

