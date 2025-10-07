Terralei Launches 'Serenity & Fire Deodorant Discovery' Bundle — Everyday Confidence, Elevated

TERRALEI Travel Deodorant Bundle in Three Luxurious Scents Ro Strand, Founder and CEO of TERRALEI TERRALEI.com

The Serenity & Fire Discovery Bundle offers three travel-size deodorants for $27. Perfect for testing scents, gifting, or on-the-go freshness.

Our mission is to create clean beauty that empowers confidence while honoring the planet we all share.” — Ro Strand, Co-Founder of Terralei

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TERRALEI , the clean beauty and wellness brand redefining luxurious self-care rituals with non-toxic, high-performance formulas, today announced the launch of its Serenity & Fire Deodorant Discovery Bundle — a set of three travel-size natural deodorants designed for all-day freshness, easy on-the-go use, and the chance to discover your signature scent. This trio of natural deodorants is designed to keep you fresh, confident, and inspired without aluminum, baking soda, or synthetic fragrances.Retailing for $27 USD, the bundle features three signature scents made with clean, skin-loving ingredients and aromatherapy blends:Deodorant trio (travel size, 3 for $27)Three Scents:Crimson Blaze — Bold + fiery with Grapefruit, Cedarwood, Frankincense, Clary Sage, Patchouli & Tea TreeLavender Fields — Classic, calming lavender to soothe the sensesBright Woods — Fresh + grounding, inspired by a forest escapePricing: Choice of 3 for $27, 2 for $20, 1 for $12Travel sizes are ~0.5oz (full size is 1.7oz at $27)Formulated with Magnesium Hydroxide to neutralize odor-causing bacteria, Babassu Oil + Cocoa Butter to moisturize, and Arrowroot Powder + Kaolin Clays to absorb excess moisture (also adds the beautiful range of colors chemical free), TERRALEI’s deodorants are gentle enough for sensitive skin yet powerful enough to handle active lifestyles. Each stick comes in a BPA-free, recyclable, non-toxic container, reflecting TERRALEI’s dedication to conscious beauty.“With Serenity & Fire, we wanted to give people a way to explore our most-loved deodorants in one versatile set,” said Ro Strand, Founder of TERRALEI. “It’s perfect for discovering your signature scent, sharing with a friend, or gifting during the holidays.”The Serenity & Fire Deodorant Discovery Bundle is available now exclusively at www.terralei.com Holiday Preview:TERRALEI’s special Black Friday deals will be giving clean beauty lovers even more reasons to refresh their routines.Holiday Promo — Black Friday/Cyber Monday:20% off sitewide: Black Friday through Cyber Monday (Nov 28–Dec 1, 2025)40% off Bundles including Serenity + Fire Discovery Deodorant KitTERRALEI is a female owned, clean beauty and wellness company rooted in nature and innovation. With effective, non-toxic products, TERRALEI helps customers create everyday rituals that feel as good as they look. TERRALEI is proud to offer luxury skincare products with a 30 day 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. An affiliate program is available for individuals and organizations interested in aligning with TERRALEI’s clean beauty mission.

