Bidding Set to Close on 3 BR/1 BA Home w/Fenced Yard Near Downtown Culpeper, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Great Starter Home or Investment Property Near Downtown Culpeper, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
“This home is situated on a quiet street near downtown Culpeper backing up to Hidden Branch Park,” said Nicholls. “It will make an excellent starter home or investment property. Bid now and make it yours.”
“The home is conveniently located only .5 mile from Main St. and Rt. 15 Business, 1 mile from downtown. Culpeper, .3-1.5 miles from all schools, 2 miles from Rt. 3, 3.5 miles from Rt. 28, 3.5 miles from UVA/Culpeper Hospital and a short drive to Warrenton, Fredericksburg, Manassas & NOVA,” said Spencer Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The online auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 @ 12pm NOON (Eastern).
Location of the property: 1109 Farley St., Culpeper, VA 22701
3 BR/1 BA home on .25 +/- acre lot in the Grandview subdivision of Culpeper, VA
• The single level home measures 884 +/- sf., and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), living room, utility room
• Hardwood flooring (under carpet in some rooms); carpet throughout; vinyl flooring in bathroom, utility room & kitchen
• Windows, doors & siding were replaced in 2016
• 8'x10' storage shed
• Heating: gas furnace; Cooling: central AC
• Public water & sewer; gas water heater; natural gas (Columbia Gas)
• Fenced rear yard (chain link); asphalt driveway
• Electric: Rappahannock Electric Coop; Internet: Xfinity and or Fios
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Spencer Wilson (540-661-7314) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Spencer Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-661-7314
info@nichollsauction.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.