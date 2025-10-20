Bidding Set to Close on 3 BR/1 BA Home w/Fenced Yard Near Downtown Culpeper, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

1109 Farley St., Culpeper, VA 22701 1109 Farley St., Culpeper, VA 22701 1109 Farley St., Culpeper, VA 22701 1109 Farley St., Culpeper, VA 22701 1109 Farley St., Culpeper, VA 22701

Great Starter Home or Investment Property Near Downtown Culpeper, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of online only bidding on a 3BR/1BA home on a .25± acre lot in Grandview subdivision w/a fenced back yard and located close to downtown Culpeper.” — John Nicholls

Legal Disclaimer:

