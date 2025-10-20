IntrepidX Leads Relativity aiR Client Rollout of Unlimited Fixed-Fee Pricing

Relativity aiR

New pricing structure eliminates uncertainty and opens the door to full-scale adoption of AI in legal discovery and investigations

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntrepidX is pleased to announce that they are partnering closely with Relativity to help clients adopt and maximize the benefits of a transformative new pricing framework for Relativity aiR for Review and aiR for Privilege solutions. The new model introduces all-inclusive, unlimited pricing per gigabyte (GB) for both transactional and subscription clients—marking a major industry first. The pricing will be available for all clients beginning on November 1st.Traditional pricing models based on document volume have long constrained the use of AI in discovery. Relativity’s new fixed-fee structure removes that friction entirely—allowing legal teams to take full advantage of generative AI’s capabilities without the looming concern of unpredictable costs. The result: greater flexibility, transparency, and confidence in how organizations explore and analyze their data.“The legal industry has been eager to embrace AI, but uncertainty around cost has often slowed that progress,” said Parkash Khatri, CEO of IntrepidX. “As a long-time Relativity partner, IntrepidX is excited to help clients transition to this new unlimited pricing model—giving them the freedom to experiment, refine, and expand their use of aiR solutions without worrying about their budgets. It’s about removing limits so teams can think and work more boldly.”This initiative underscores Relativity’s and IntrepidX’s shared commitment to reimagining how technology supports legal and compliance teams. IntrepidX continues to develop and deploy advanced analytics, automation frameworks, and intelligent workflows that streamline operations and uncover deeper insights. Through its combination of technical precision and strategic partnership, IntrepidX is helping clients turn AI from a promising tool into a practical driver of efficiency, accuracy, and business value.As the volume and complexity of data continue to accelerate, this approach provides tangible advantages for clients, including:• Transparent pricing from day one, ensuring financial clarity across every phase of discovery• Freedom to iterate and explore, encouraging creative, data-driven problem-solving without cost penalties• Faster access to insights, empowering teams to make informed decisions sooner• Scalable AI capability, enabling firms to handle matters of any size with the same precision and controlWith this initiative, Relativity and IntrepidX reinforce their leadership in AI-driven eDiscovery—delivering solutions that not only modernize legal processes but also redefine what’s possible when innovation and practicality align.About RelativityRelativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.About IntrepidXIntrepidX is a premier legal services provider specializing in eDiscovery, forensics, court reporting, and managed document review. Combining ingenuity and collaboration with expertise, IntrepidX delivers peerless solutions to complex and emerging legal challenges. For more information about IntrepidX and its services, please visit www.intrepidx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

