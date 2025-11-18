IntrepidX Welcomes Mark Ficken as Director of Business Development

Mark Ficken, Director of Business Development, IntrepidX

Industry Veteran to Drive Strategic Growth and Deepen Client Partnerships

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntrepidX , a premier provider of eDiscovery managed review , and legal technology services, is pleased to welcome Mark Ficken as Director of Business Development. A seasoned executive with more than two decades of experience at major legal services providers, Ficken brings enterprise-level expertise and a consultative, relationship-driven approach that aligns with IntrepidX’s people-first culture and commitment to client success.A core focus for Ficken will be deepening IntrepidX’s relationships with leading law firms and corporate legal departments, while expanding international partnerships in pharmaceutical and patent litigation, subscription-based managed services, and custom eDiscovery solutions.“There’s a clear shift in the market toward flexible, more responsive providers,” Ficken explained. “IntrepidX’s nimble positioning in AI-driven legal services stood out to me. Clients want partners who understand their business and move fast - not just push tools. Unlike many larger, more rigid providers, that’s where IntrepidX really shines. They bring a rare mix of high-growth energy and innovation largely missing with legacy players today. That spirit of creative problem-solving is what sets us apart.”Ficken joins IntrepidX at a pivotal moment, as the company accelerates its high-growth momentum. “Mark brings exactly the kind of leadership we value - experienced, collaborative, and client-obsessed,” said Parkash Khatri, CEO of IntrepidX. “He understands how to grow strategically without losing the human touch or commitment to excellence that defines us. We’re excited to have Mark help shape our next chapter.”“This is a company where people genuinely matter,” said Ficken. “At IntrepidX, you’re not just a number - you’re part of a close-knit team grounded in collaboration, deep subject-matter expertise, and a shared commitment to client success. That kind of environment creates the space to deliver truly exceptional work. I’m here to help the company scale while preserving the culture that’s driven our success - and that of our clients.”About IntrepidXIntrepidX is a premier legal services provider specializing in eDiscovery, forensics, court reporting, and managed document review. Combining ingenuity and collaboration with expertise, IntrepidX delivers peerless solutions to complex and emerging legal challenges. For more information about IntrepidX and its services, please visit www.intrepidx.com

