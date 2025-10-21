Fasoo DSPM Wins 'Policy Management Solution of the Year' at 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, today announced that its data security posture management solution, Fasoo DSPM, has been named the winner of the “Policy Management Solution of the Year” award in the 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Program.

Now in its ninth year, the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards are conducted by Tech Breakthrough, a leading global market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the information security industry. This year, the program received thousands of nominations from around the world, highlighting the most innovative solutions that drive security, compliance, and trust in today’s digital landscape.

“Receiving this recognition underscores Fasoo’s leadership in delivering data security that is both persistent and adaptive,” said Ron Arden, EVP, CTO & COO of Fasoo. “Unlike traditional tools that lose control once data leaves the perimeter, Fasoo DSPM ensures that security policies travel with the file, providing enterprises with continuous visibility, auditability, and the ability to enforce or revoke access in real time across endpoints, cloud, and SaaS platforms.”

In today’s digital environment, where data is fragmented across devices, repositories, and third-party platforms, perimeter-based or static policy enforcement is no longer sufficient. Fasoo DSPM addresses this challenge by automatically discovering unstructured data and evaluating security vulnerabilities while aligning enforcement with global compliance standards such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and PCI DSS.

Its seamless integration with Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) and Fasoo Data Radar (FDR) creates a unified security framework that extends protection and monitoring to every stage of the data lifecycle.

The Policy Management Solution of the Year award recognizes Fasoo’s leadership in enabling organizations to centralize policy management, deliver consistent enforcement across complex IT landscapes, and meet stringent compliance standards worldwide. It reaffirms Fasoo’s commitment to scalable, data-centric security that protects intellectual property and equips organizations for emerging challenges, including AI governance and cross-border data regulations.

As Fasoo continues to expand its presence across all sectors, this award further strengthens the company’s position as a global leader in data-centric security. For highly regulated industries such as BFSI, where compliance, risk management, and customer trust are non-negotiable, Fasoo DSPM demonstrates its ability to uncover hidden data risks, enforce consistent policies, and deliver long-term value. In an AI era where trust, governance, and security are paramount, Fasoo is uniquely positioned to help enterprises simplify privacy and compliance, safeguarding their most sensitive information.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/fasoo-dspm/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.