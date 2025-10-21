Keepingly Establishes Philadelphia HQ to Standardize Home Records

Keepingly: Simplifying Homeownership Management – Securely store documents, track home value, and manage maintenance for a smarter, more sustainable homeownership experience. Keepingly: Simplifying Homeownership Management – Securely store documents, track home value, and manage maintenance for a smarter, more sustainable homeownership experience.

Techstars-backed platform standardizes homeowner-controlled records and maintenance data to cut repair risk, support PA programs, and protect homeowner equity.

We’re proving transparency is an asset. A homeowner-controlled record turns repairs into preservation and keeps equity and families standing.” — Daniel Smith, Founder and CEO of Keepingly®

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keepingly , the home data and maintenance platform that turns scattered records into a single, homeowner-controlled file, announced its new headquarters in Philadelphia and a statewide push to modernize housing transparency.Why now:Philadelphia’s homes are among the oldest in the nation roughly 4 in 10 were built before 1940, and the median home age is over nine decades, creating repair, safety, and financing gaps that block wealth-building if left undocumented.What Keepingly does:Digitizes & verifies deeds, permits, inspections, warranties, and receipts into a living property recordTracks maintenance timelines and flags early risk signals before they become expensive failuresPuts owners in control with privacy and consent homeowners decide when and with whom to share proofSupports repair programs (e.g., Whole-Home Repairs) with a clean record of needed and completed work“Philadelphia and Pennsylvania aren’t just where we’re based they’re where we’re proving that transparency is an asset, not a buzzword,” said Daniel Smith, Founder of Keepingly. “When a homeowner can show what’s been fixed, what’s due next, and what’s at risk, equity compounds instead of eroding.”Early traction: Techstars-backed; 10,000+ homeowners on the waitlist; active discussions with city and nonprofit partners; pilots opening now for legacy-city neighborhoods.Built for Pennsylvania’s moment: As City Council considers first-year funding for the City’s H.O.M.E. housing initiative, a homeowner-controlled record can help document repairs, validate outcomes, and improve reimbursement accuracy if and where agencies or partners choose to deploy such tools. Keepingly complements the Commonwealth’s repair and resilience agenda and Philadelphia’s adaptive-reuse momentum by giving agencies, land banks, CDFIs, and developers a homeowner-first data backbone for triage, underwriting, and outcome tracking.Call to collaborate: Keepingly is forming a Pennsylvania pilot cohort with public leaders, housing counselors, community coalitions, and values-aligned investors to standardize transparent home records across legacy neighborhoods. Request a demo at keepingly.com and join the cohort shaping the next standard for equitable, durable homeownership.About KeepinglyKeepingly is a homeownership sustainability platform designed to help homeowners efficiently manage, maintain, and maximize the value of their homes. The Techstars-backed company offers a one-stop digital hub with secure document storage, home value tracking, maintenance scheduling with reminders, and a historical “home health” scoring system. By providing financial visibility and guidance alongside practical home management tools, Keepingly ensures that homeowners have everything they need to protect and grow their most important asset.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.