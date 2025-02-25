My Home Pathway & Keepingly Partner to Simplify & Sustain Homeownership

My Home Pathway – Empowering Your Journey to Homeownership Keepingly: Manage, Maintain, and Grow the Value of Your Home

We’re excited to partner with Keepingly to provide a complete homeownership experience, helping users not just buy a home but also manage, maintain, and grow their most valuable asset.” — Castleigh Johnson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Home Pathway , an innovative technology platform dedicated to helping individuals achieve homeownership, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Keepingly , a pioneering homeownership sustainability platform. This collaboration is set to provide homeowners with an all-in-one solution that bridges financial planning with long-term property management, ensuring that homeowners not only buy a home but also effectively manage, maintain, and grow its value over time.A Partnership Focused on the Full Homeownership JourneyBuying a home is only the first step in the homeownership journey. Many homeowners struggle with organizing critical home documents, tracking their home’s value, and staying on top of maintenance—leading to costly mistakes and lost opportunities. This partnership aims to close that gap by combining My Home Pathway’s financial education and resources with Keepingly’s robust homeownership management tools.“We’re thrilled to partner with Keepingly to offer our users a more complete and personalized homeownership experience,” said Castleigh Johnson, CEO of My Home Pathway. “Our goal has always been to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to achieve homeownership, and with Keepingly’s innovative home management features, we can now support homeowners well beyond the purchase process—helping them maintain and grow their most valuable asset.”New Features & Tools for HomeownersThrough this partnership, My Home Pathway users will now have access to Keepingly’s exclusive homeownership sustainability tools, including:Home Document Storage & Digital Recordkeeping – A secure, centralized platform where homeowners can store and organize essential documents such as deeds, warranties, receipts, and maintenance records. This ensures quick access to critical paperwork for refinancing, insurance claims, or future home sales.KeepTrack Score & Historic Home Data for Smarter Home Management – Keepingly’s KeepTrack Score provides homeowners with a data-driven view of their home’s value, maintenance history, and financial position over time. By combining real-time market insights with a personalized ownership timeline, homeowners can track their property’s value and equity growth, log major renovations, repairs, and upgrades, and make informed decisions about refinancing, selling, or future investments. This comprehensive approach ensures homeowners have a clear, historical record of their property, helping them maximize its long-term worth and simplify transactions such as refinancing or resale.Maintenance & Service History Management – A home maintenance tracker that logs past repairs, schedules upkeep tasks, and records service provider details, ensuring homeowners stay on top of essential property maintenance and avoid costly repairs.At the same time, Keepingly users will benefit from My Home Pathway’s financial literacy tools and educational resources, including:Home Readiness Assessment and Risk Transformation Program – Covering topics such as mortgage processes, building better risk profiles and getting more consumers pre-approved.Interactive Financial Tools – Including home affordability calculators, loan comparison tools, and budgeting features that help assess financial readiness for homeownership.Educational Webinars & Workshops – Led by industry professionals, offering deep insights into real estate trends, financing strategies, and wealth-building through homeownership.A Unified Vision for Smarter, More Sustainable HomeownershipBy combining financial literacy, home maintenance tools, and property value tracking, this partnership creates an all-encompassing resource hub for homeowners. My Home Pathway and Keepingly are committed to helping homeowners not just get the keys to their home, but also ensure they can effectively manage, protect, and grow their investment for the future.“At Keepingly, we believe that homeownership is more than just having a place to live—it’s the foundation for generational wealth and the largest asset most of us will ever own,” said Daniel Smith, CEO of Keepingly. “Our partnership with My Home Pathway allows us to extend our reach and provide homeowners with the education and tools they need to make smart, informed decisions about their homes and their financial future.”By leveraging technology, education, and smart home management solutions, My Home Pathway and Keepingly are redefining what it means to be a homeowner—making homeownership not just accessible, but also manageable and sustainable.About My Home PathwayMy Home Pathway is a technology platform dedicated to helping first-time home buyers navigate the path to homeownership. By offering personalized financial planning, credit-building tools, and expert educational resources, My Home Pathway empowers individuals to overcome financial barriers and achieve their homeownership goals with confidence.About KeepinglyKeepingly is a homeownership sustainability platform designed to help homeowners efficiently manage, maintain, and maximize the value of their homes. With tools for secure document storage, home value tracking, maintenance management, and ownership history tracking, Keepingly ensures that homeowners have the resources they need to protect and optimize their investment.For more information about My Home Pathway, please contact:Castleigh Johnson – CEO, My Home Pathway📧 castleigh@myhomepathway.comFor more information about Keepingly, please contact:Daniel Smith - CEO, Keepingly📧 Daniel@keepingly.co

