PCF 2025: Charting New Frontiers in Private Capital Investment from the Capital of Opportunity

PCF Logo SVC has invested in 60 Private Capital Funds

Following the unprecedented growth of Saudi Arabia’s private capital ecosystem, the inaugural edition of the forum is a unique opportunity to expand its horizons leveraging local, regional, and global” — Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO and Board Member of SVC

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, is preparing to host one of the year’s most anticipated economic gatherings — the inaugural version of the Private Capital Forum 2025 (PCF 2025). The event aims to strengthen dialogue among global leaders in private capital investment and highlight the Kingdom’s transformation into a global powerhouse for alternative finance and venture growth.

Organized by SVC, PCF 2025 marks a milestone in the Kingdom’s journey toward achieving Saudi Vision 2030, the national strategy that continues to reshape the Saudi economy through diversification, private-sector empowerment, and attraction of global investment.

Taking place on October 22–23, 2025, at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) Conference Center in Riyadh, the two-day forum will convene more than 500 international fund managers, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders from across the fields of venture capital, private equity, venture debt, and private credit.

Paving the Way for a Bold Vision

Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO and Board Member of SVC, stated:

“Following the unprecedented growth of Saudi Arabia’s private capital ecosystem, the inaugural edition of the forum is a unique opportunity to expand its horizons — leveraging local, regional, and global opportunities in private capital. At SVC, we are certain this is just the beginning.”

His remarks reflect a decade-long transformation that positioned Saudi Arabia as the largest venture capital market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

According to MAGNiTT’s H1 2025 Venture Capital Report, the Kingdom recorded $860 million in venture funding across 114 deals in the first half of 2025 — a 116% year-on-year increase, representing 56% of all MENA venture capital activity. Early-stage deals accounted for 89% of total transactions, powered by national initiatives such as the National Technology Development Program (NTDP) Fuel Initiative, managed by SVC.

Meanwhile, the private equity sector reached a record $4 billion in 2023, growing at a five-year CAGR of 66% and accounting for 41% of all PE deals in the region — reflecting a mature ecosystem supported by a clear regulatory framework and robust exit opportunities.

A Kingdom Empowered by Leadership and Vision

The Kingdom’s rise as a regional investment hub is driven by the unwavering support and empowerment of Saudi leadership, which has enabled the private sector to flourish through the rapid yet balanced development of laws, regulations, and governance frameworks.

This transformation has enhanced the attractiveness of the Saudi private capital investment landscape, strengthened investor confidence, and inspired a new generation of entrepreneurs and innovators to pursue creative, high-impact ideas that contribute to national progress.

Saudi Arabia at the Heart of Global Capital Flows

The inaugural Private Capital Forum represents more than an investor gathering — it is a reflection of Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a global hub for private capital investment, anchored in the pillars of Vision 2030, which aim to transform the Kingdom into one of the world’s top destinations for investment beyond fossil fuels.

SVC, the leading enabler of SME and startup financing, has deployed over $1.2 billion to stimulate private-sector funding, backing more than 60 funds across venture capital, private equity, and private debt, and supporting over 950 enterprises.

These efforts have sparked innovation domestically while attracting world-class investors — 97% of whom now view Saudi Arabia as the most attractive private debt market in MENA.

Founded in 2018, SVC was established to bridge the financing gap for startups and SMEs and act as an enabler rather than a competitor, stimulating private capital markets while maintaining balance and fostering sustainable, market-driven growth aligned with Vision 2030. Since its inception, the Kingdom has advanced from fifth to first place in MENA’s venture capital rankings.

Riyadh, the host city for PCF 2025, stands as the epicenter of this evolution. The capital contributes 50% of Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP, is home to 43.7% of SMEs, and houses 55% of all Saudi startups. Additionally, 90% of multinational companies establishing regional headquarters in the Kingdom have chosen Riyadh, reaffirming its status as the Capital of Opportunity.

A Global Exchange of Knowledge and Innovation

PCF 2025 will feature more than 50 speakers across 15 high-level panel sessions and fireside chats, addressing the key forces shaping the future of global private capital . Discussions will explore cross-border investment strategies, regulatory harmonization, and the accelerating influence of emerging sectors such as AI, fintech, healthcare, and renewable energy.

A central theme will be value creation and exit strategies, analyzing how investors maximize portfolio performance through operational transformation — and how IPOs, M&A, and secondary transactions are redefining the region’s investment landscape.

The program will also spotlight growth opportunities in emerging markets across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, echoing Saudi Arabia’s ambition to connect global capital with high-growth economies.

Global Leaders at PCF 2025

The forum’s distinguished lineup includes over 50 speakers, with 60% international participation, underscoring the global reach and influence of PCF 2025.

Among the prominent speakers are:

• H.E. Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia.

• H.E. Mohammed ElKuwaiz, Chairman of the Capital Market Authority.

• HRH Prince Sultan bin Fahd bin Salman Al Saud, Chairman of Nama Ventures.

• Dr. Stephen P. Groff, Governor of the National Development Fund.

They will be joined by leading global investors including Deven Parekh (Insight Partners), Philip Hu (Primavera Capital), Antonio Cacorino (APEX), Yemi Lalude (TPG), Matt Harris (Bain Capital Ventures), and Jack R. Selby (Thiel Capital) — each bringing insights spanning technology, emerging markets, and global fund management.

Their participation reinforces PCF 2025’s mission as a crossroads for visionary leadership shaping the future of private capital worldwide.

For more information about PCF 2025, the full program and speakers list are available at:

🔗 https://www.privatecapitalforum.com.sa/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.