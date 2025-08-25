Tar Festival Tar Festival 2025

Saudi Music Commission Concludes Inaugural Tar Festival in Riyadh

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Music Commission concluded on Saturday the first edition of Tar Festival, held at Abu Bakr Salem Stage in Boulevard City, Riyadh, from August 20 to 23. The event coincided with the Esports World Cup and celebrated the cultural and musical significance of the tar, a central instrument in Saudi music.

Over four nights, the festival drew large and diverse audiences who enjoyed live performances by eight local artists. Alongside the concerts, visitors explored diverse and interactive experiences, including a traditional craftsmanship market inspired by Riyadh’s Souq Al-Hilla, where musical instruments were crafted live in front of visitors and available for sale. In addition to the souq, the visitors enjoyed various retail outlets, including a dedicated shop that offers branded merch with the festival’s visual identity.

The festival reflects the Music Commission’s efforts to celebrate Saudi music and to highlight the cultural value of the tar, while presenting it in a modern context that strengthens its presence in today’s music scene. It also provided a platform to showcase local talent and foster audience engagement with their favorite artists. Many attendees expressed their delight at seeing a dedicated festival celebrating the tar and voiced their anticipation for future editions.

Commenting on the conclusion of the event, Mr. Paul Pacifico, CEO of the Music Commission, stated: “The Tar Festival is a landmark opportunity to bring the unique sounds of the Tar to a new generation, celebrating an instrument and a genre that have shaped the soul of Saudi music. By honoring the tar’s rich legacy, we connect the past with the present and inspire future musicians to carry forward this iconic sound that is integral to the Saudi cultural identity.”

The festival marked a milestone in the Music Commission’s mission to strengthen cultural exchange within the music sector. Its timing alongside the Esports World Cup—which attracted global audiences both in person and online—helped bring Saudi music to a wider international stage.

