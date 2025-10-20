Addison/Ripley Fine Art announces a relaunch as A/R with a collaborative opening and panel discussion on November 8th

Becoming A/R Sedition Art, a new way to see art The view from the newly rennovated gallery

Exciting happenings in Georgetown on Book Hill and a fresh start for Addison/Ripley

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addison/Ripley Fine Art , a cornerstone of Washington’s art scene for more than four decades, announces a merger with it’s ARTX3 brand to form A/R. In accordance, A/R unveils ARTX3, a groundbreaking, easily accessible digital art platform bridging traditional fine art and cutting-edge digital innovation with an all digital, multiscreen and interactive exhibition featuring the work of both internationally known artists and DMV based creators.“After a considerable time in the art field, I wanted an alternative approach to art sales and collecting — one that breathed fresh air into the crowded, overly hyped art experience,” says Christopher Addison, Founder of Addison/Ripley Fine Art and ARTX3. “Establishing ARTX3 is our solution, offering art lovers the full-spectrum experience. A/R is our way forward.”On November 8th A/R will open two exhibitions, Bits and Pieces, featuring a newly commissioned work by Robin Bell and works by gallery artists, including Wolf Kahn. Sedition+A/R will feature an all digital, screen based exhibition of exciting works made for the screen on the Sedition Art platform. https://www.seditionart.com/ The public is invited to enjoy the festivities beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 8th with daylong programming, including a featured conversation between Christopher Addison and Robin Davisson, moderated by USAN founders Peter Chang and Ally Mumm, on reinvention, artistic focus, and the future of collecting in Washington’s quickly evolving art market and scene.ARTX3: Fine Art Meets Digital InnovationWith ARTX3, Addison/Ripley expands its curatorial legacy into the digital age. Launching alongside renovated gallery spaces, the inaugural exhibition, Sedition Art + A/R, features work by internationally renowned artists Yoko Ono, Bill Viola, and Tracey Emin, alongside celebrated DMV artists including Jonathan Monaghan, Matthew Curry, and Robin Bell. Presented in partnership with Sedition Art and Muse Frames, the show introduces screen-based works displayed on state-of-the-art frames and a monumental 110” gallery screen.“Muse Frame and Sedition Art are proud to partner with Addison/Ripley Fine Art and ARTX3 to bring digital fine art to Washington, D.C. This collaboration reflects a shared vision — one where technology and creativity converge to shape the future of how art is experienced, collected, and shared.”Dyl Blaquiere, CEO, Muse Frame & Sedition ArtFAL The Fine Art Ledger is a new partnership that accomplishes our goal of moving into an all digital seamless experience at A/R offering individual geo and id tags for each sold physical artwork, a digital Certificate of Authenticity and stable and secure ownership on the blockchain. https://www.thefineartledger.com/ Substack: The New Rainbow Color School by ARTX3 is yet another of our new initiatives, chronicling the art and artists, past and present ,of the DMV.“Our mission is to make art accessible to as many people as possible, in as many forms as possible. Addison/Ripley Fine Art and ARTX3 provide a seamless approach featuring traditionally trained artists alongside innovators working in ways previously unimaginable.”Christopher Addison, Founder ARTX3 and Addison/Ripley Fine ArtA New Chapter in Georgetown ’s Book HillAddison/Ripley Fine Art together with StudioLab RD as tenants in common at 1670 Wisconsin Avenue are collaborating to establish a powerful synergy and locus in Georgetown’s growing and thriving art district, marking Georgetown in general and Book Hill in particular as a destination for both tradition and innovation in Washington, D.C.’s cultural landscape.Contact Information:Romy Silversteinromy@addisonripleyfineart.comFor Addison/RipleyChristopher Addisonaddisoncc@mac.comFor ARTX3

