Celebrate the Arts in Georgetown with a Joint Opening and Eyecatching Digital Displays

Come and enjoy Studio Lab's new home at 1670

Studio Lab, Addison/Ripley Fine Art and ARTX3 grand opening this November 8th in Georgetown at Book Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addison/Ripley Fine Art and StudioLab RD Announce Dual Launches on November 8 Addison/Ripley Fine Art , a cornerstone of Washington’s art scene for more than four decades, and artist Robin Davisson’s StudioLab RD will mark a landmark moment for the city’s creative community on Saturday, November 8, 2025.Addison/Ripley unveils ARTX3, a groundbreaking digital art platform bridging traditional fine art and cutting-edge digital innovation, while StudioLab RD celebrates the debut of Chromatic Drift, Davisson’s newest body of work and the inaugural exhibition in her newly reimagined Georgetown Book Hill space.The public is invited to join the festivities beginning at 11:00 a.m. with daylong programming, including a featured conversation between Christopher Addison and Robin Davisson, moderated by USAN USAN founders Peter Chang and Ally Mumm, on reinvention, artistic focus, and the future of collecting in Washington’s evolving art market.ARTX3: Fine Art Meets Digital InnovationWith ARTX3, Addison/Ripley expands its curatorial legacy into the digital age. Launching alongside renovated gallery spaces, the inaugural exhibition, Sedition Art + ARTX3, features internationally renowned artists Yoko Ono, Bill Viola, and Tracey Emin, alongside celebrated DMV artists including Jonathan Monaghan, Matthew Curry, and Robin Bell. Presented in partnership with Sedition Art and Muse Frames, the show introduces screen-based works displayed on state-of-the-art frames and a monumental 110” gallery screen.“After a considerable time in the art field, I wanted an alternative approach to art sales and collecting — one that breathed fresh air into the crowded, overly hyped art experience,” says Christopher Addison, Founder of Addison/Ripley Fine Art and ARTX3. “Establishing ARTX3 is our solution, offering art lovers the full-spectrum experience.”StudioLab RD: Abstraction Unbound in Chromatic DriftSimultaneously, StudioLab RD reopens in Georgetown’s Book Hill with Robin Davisson’s Chromatic Drift, a series of bold canvases transforming color theory into visceral experiences of energy and motion. Recently highlighted in Architectural Digest, Davisson continues to expand the language of abstraction while cultivating StudioLab RD as a hybrid gallery–studio and community hub for dialogue, events, and immersive art experiences.Davisson describes this transition as both a continuation and a reinvention: “I’m building on the foundation we’ve created while also pushing into new territory that feels daring and alive. Just as in the studio, I’m letting the work guide me — following its energy into unexpected directions.”A New Chapter in Georgetown’s Book HillTogether, Addison/Ripley Fine Art and StudioLab RD signal a powerful moment for Georgetown’s art district, reaffirming its place as a destination for both tradition and innovation in Washington, D.C.’s cultural landscape.Contact Information:Romy Silversteinromy@addisonripleyfineart.comFor Addison/RipleyChristopher Addisonaddisoncc@mac.comFor ARTX3Robin Davissonrobin@robindavissonart.comFor StudioLab RD

