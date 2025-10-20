School Signals Launches New After-School Programs Sign-up & Communication Feature

After-school Programs Sign-ups and Communication

Coaches and instructors can use the same app their school is already using for school-wide and classroom communication, unifying communication platforms.

With the Clubs & Programs sign-up and communication feature, schools can now truly unify their communication and parent engagement.” — James Shields, CEO of School Signals

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- School Signals is proud to launch a consolidated feature for after-school clubs and programs . School administrators, program directors, and instructors manage the sign-up process, program schedule, updates to the program in the program communication feed, and the ability to message members privately.The problem: Many schools rely on siloed third-party systems to manage communication for after-school programs. Program directors and instructors often request that parents download yet another app, adding to the already established communication methods. Parents have expressed frustration and fatigue at the prospect of using yet another app.The solution: School Signals provides one unified and consolidated communication solution that now encompasses communication between the after-school program instructors and parents. Schools choose School Signals for its unified approach that reduces the number of apps and systems, and reliably provides a pleasant, controlled, and systematic way to update parents on school-wide news, classroom happenings, school events, volunteering in PTA / PTO, and now vital information on after-school schedules, sign-up times, and program updates. By integrating after-school communication into the same trusted platform , School Signals ensures parents receive every message in one place. Parents no longer have to switch apps or juggle logins.“After-school instructors shouldn’t be left on their own to figure out communication,” stated James Shields, CEO of School Signals. “With the Clubs & Programs sign-up and communication enablement feature, schools can take an additional step toward unifying their communication and parent engagement. School administrators can see what’s happening in each program, offer support when needed, and help ensure families receive consistent updates.”What We OfferThe feature integrates seamlessly with each school’s existing School Signals environment and maintains familiar permissions and visibility settings.In detail, the feature includes:- Admins and instructors can effortlessly set the program schedule.- Instant news and updates are shared via a dedicated communication feed for program members.- Instructors can quickly add students to their programs.- Programs can implement a streamlined application and approval process.- Photo galleries provide vibrant visual updates to keep everyone informed.- Admins and instructors can create online forms tailored for member use.- Members are notified of new communication by email and app push.- Text message notifications go out when the admin/instructor sets the post as a priority. Example: Canceled practice.Get AnswersWhat steps must schools take to implement the new consolidated feature for after-school programs?The Clubs & Programs feature is automatically included in the School Signals Premium and Ultimate plans. School administrators can start setting up the systems right away. School Signals will reach out to existing customers to overview the feature. Help articles are available at the School Signals Help Center. https://help.schoolsignals.com/ Are there any additional costs associated with using the new feature for after-school communication?No extra cost. If your school is already on the Premium or Ultimate plan, the Clubs & Programs feature is automatically included.About School SignalsSchool Signals is the next-generation school communication platform and app for positive school communication, information delivery, and parent engagement. In School Signals, principals and communication directors make critical alerts, teachers post updates and host PTCs, parents volunteer, RSVP, and use the app to message their child’s teacher. Sign up for a free trial account to see the difference

