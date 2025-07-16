New School Communication App School Signals Unites Parent Engagement, Volunteering, and Parent-Teacher Communication

School Signals Communication & Parent Engagement App Unify and Activate School Volunteering with School Signals Easy PTA and Parent Group Communication in School Signals

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freshly launched in Denton, Texas in June 2025, School Signals is a new school communication platform built on a simple yet powerful idea: school culture thrives when parents are treated as partners, not just recipients. The School Signals platform empowers parent engagement through easy-to-use tools for volunteering , PTA collaboration, conferencing, and two-way communication.Many first-generation school communication apps are built to deliver one-way communication from teachers and school administrators, leaving parents and families to be passive receivers of information. When families are just informed on what they need to bring or do, schools miss out on the opportunities to hear from families, get to know them, and build a positive school culture.School Signals approaches communication from a wider, collaborative point of view: Parents are active participants in the school community and, as such, contribute to creating positive school cultures by sharing their cultural background, skills as mentors, and specialized knowledge.The School Signals system creates a systematic communication and engagement point for parents to interact with all activities that involve families and contribute to the school culture. The system is for unified and proactive school-parent communication, classroom engagement, volunteer management, PTC signup, and PTA coordination.The volunteering system matches parents with volunteer opportunities that are relevant to them. Parents do not just sign up for a volunteer opportunity; they can also leave notes and comments, and share pictures within the volunteer opportunity, creating interest and advertising the opportunity for the school community. The parent-teacher conference signup offers convenience in scheduling. The classroom and school event pages create hubs where the community shares not just their RSVP but also leaves comments, adds pictures, and signs up for volunteering, boosting the buzz about the event."School Signals isn't just another messaging app. By creating a platform for sharing opportunities, communication, and media, schools can decrease some of the hesitations parents may have in entering unknown situations or environments they've perceived as uncomfortable. Providing clear transparency on all parent opportunities, and sharing the positive human impact of volunteering and an active PTA creates those connective invitations between school and home", stated James Shields, CEO of School Signals.Inviting parents to participate is easy in School Signals, where digital signup takes just a few clicks. Parents are automatically added to their classroom groups based on student data, reducing any extra steps.School Signals offers a 30-day free trial and unlimited webinars for schools to make the best purchasing decision for their school-home communication needs.About School SignalsSchool Signals, LLC is the developer of School Signals, a web and mobile school-home platform designed to strengthen and unite parent engagement and positive school communication. School Signals is for both desktop and mobile. The School Signals app is available for authorized users in the Google Play and Apple App Store.Schools can request a personalized demo at https://schoolsignals.net/demo

