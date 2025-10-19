OSCE Supports Dialogue and Unity at the First Fergana Peace Forum

First Fergana Peace Forum was organized from 15 to 16 October 2025 at Fergana university. More than 300 participants from Central Asia, the CIS, Europe, Asia and the America gathered to discuss under the title “Uniting efforts for peace and progress”.

Over the course of the two-day discussions, participants exchanged views on ways to strengthen trust and good-neighbourly relations in the Fergana Valley, unlock its economic potential, promote cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and enhance the role of youth in advancing sustainable peace.

Speaking at the Forum, Kate Fearon, Director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Centre, stressed the significance of regional cooperation and diplomacy:

“The Fergana Valley is transforming into a region where trust and good neighbourly relations serve as a compelling example of what can be achieved through diplomacy and peaceful resolution. The OSCE remains committed to supporting Central Asian countries’ efforts to consolidate peace, stability, and sustainable development in this unique and dynamic region.”

At the panel session titled “The Fergana Valley – expanding the horizons of cultural and humanitarian cooperation,” Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, noted:

“The Fergana Valley is not only a geographic space. It is also a cultural and human community, where millions of people are linked by history, traditions, and values. Strengthening cooperation in these fields is one of the best ways to build trust and to ensure lasting peace.” Ambassador Karttunen focused on possibilities to develop cross-border co-operation of youth and said that OSCE Project Coordinator in Uzbekistan would consider some concrete projects.

The Forum concluded with the adoption of a Communiqué calling for the creation of a permanent platform to enhance dialogue, mutual trust, and a shared strategy for the region’s sustainable future.

The forum was organized by the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in cooperation with the Center for Progressive Reforms, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), and the Peacebuilding Hub, with support from the United Nations and the European Union.