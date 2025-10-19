‘HAPPY AS LARRY’ Has Florida Premiere at Naples International Film Festival

KNEELING IN THANKS TO NAPLES INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL HUGO ANDRE HEADSHOT

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We're honored to announce that the Naples International Film Festival ( NIFF ) is hosting the Florida premiere of HAPPY AS LARRY, a darkly comic and emotionally resonant feature from acclaimed British filmmaker Hugo André.The film will screen at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on:- Thursday, October 24 at 7:00 PM- Friday, October 25 at 4:55 PM- Saturday, October 26 at 2:00 PMWith only a handful of tickets remaining, audiences are encouraged to secure their seats NOW, via this link: https://artisnaples.org/naples-international-film-festival/2025/films/happy-as-larry About the FilmSet on the windswept Isle of Skye, HAPPY AS LARRY follows a reclusive author whose carefully planned final retreat is disrupted by an irrepressibly cheerful stranger. What begins as a farewell becomes a meditation on grief, connection, and the absurdity of life. The film has already earned accolades on the festival circuit, including the Audience Award for Best International Feature at the Dallas International Film Festival.“This film was born from a place of quiet desperation and unexpected hope,” said Hugo André. “To see it resonate with audiences across continents is deeply humbling."Creative TeamHugo André (Director, Writer, Actor – “Dean”) is a rising auteur known for his lyrical visual style and emotionally layered storytelling. HAPPY AS LARRY marks his most personal work to date, blending dark humor with existential depth.Lucas A. Ferrara (Producer) is a New York-based attorney, law professor, and film producer who has been named a Super Lawyerevery year since 2007, with repeated “Top 100” recognition. Since 2020, he has collaborated with filmmakers worldwide to produce over 175 award-winning films, including FRANK & EMMET, a 2023 Oscar-eligible short.“As both a producer and an attorney, I’m drawn to stories that challenge convention and provoke reflection,” said Ferrara. “Happy as Larry does just that—with wit, grit, and a touch of grace.”Cast HighlightsCalvin Crawley (Larry) delivers a haunting, nuanced performance as the film’s troubled protagonist. A veteran of British stage and screen, Crawley brings gravitas and vulnerability to the role.Kevin Walls (Dale) infuses the film with warmth and unpredictability. Known for his work in UK television and indie cinema, Walls’s portrayal of Dale is both disarming and deeply human.Izzy Harradine (Yasmin) and Coral Sinclair (Sophie) round out the cast with emotionally resonant performances that deepen the film’s exploration of loss, memory, and redemption.About NIFFFounded in 2009, the Naples International Film Festival (NIFF) has grown into one of Florida’s premier showcases for independent cinema. Now in its 17th year, the festival presents a curated slate of narrative features, documentaries, and short films from around the world, selected from nearly 1,000 submissions. As part of Artis—Naples , NIFF affirms the role of film as a vital art form within a multidisciplinary arts mission, fostering meaningful dialogue between filmmakers and audiences while celebrating diverse voices and global storytelling.Don’t Miss OutWith limited seats remaining for this Florida premiere, HAPPY AS LARRY promises to be one of the most talked-about screenings of the festival.Secure your tickets now and experience a story that’s as darkly funny as it is deeply moving.For additional information, visit: https://artisnaples.org/naples-international-film-festival/2025/films/happy-as-larry

