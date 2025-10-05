"HAPPY AS LARRY" TO SCREEN AT LONDON BREEZE FILM FESTIVAL

Hugo Andre embracing London Breeze Film Festival Laurels HUGO ANDRE

Award-Winning Indie Feature Continues Festival Run

It’s a privilege to have the film recognized by London Breeze—a festival that truly uplifts daring, independent voices.” — Hugo Andre, Writer and Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The critically acclaimed feature film HAPPY AS LARRY, written and directed by rising British filmmaker Hugo André, has been officially selected to screen at the 2025 edition of the London Breeze Film Festival. This marks another milestone in the film’s celebrated journey across the international festival circuit.HAPPY AS LARRY recently garnered major accolades, winning Best Feature at the New Renaissance Film Festival (NRFF) London—one of the UK’s premier showcases for independent cinema. It also earned the Audience Award for Best International Feature at the Dallas International Film Festival, an Oscar-qualifying event that honors excellence in global filmmaking.Set against the hauntingly beautiful backdrop of the Isle of Skye, HAPPY AS LARRY follows a disillusioned novelist who plans to end his life in solitude—until a relentlessly cheerful stranger named Dale disrupts his plans. What unfolds is a tender, darkly comic exploration of friendship, mortality, and the unexpected ways people can save each other.The film is the latest work from Hugo André, a London-based director known for his emotionally rich narratives and poetic visual style. André began directing at age 13, left college early to pursue filmmaking full-time, and by 16 was helming international commercials. His debut feature MAKEUP (2023) received critical acclaim for its intimate storytelling and visual artistry. His work often blends vulnerability, humor, and cinematic elegance, exploring themes of isolation, identity, and human connection.Reflecting on the film’s emotional core and its selection by London Breeze, director Hugo André shared:“I’ve always been drawn to the quiet struggles people carry beneath the surface. Happy as Larry is about how unexpected human connection can alter the course of a life. It’s a privilege to have the film recognized by London Breeze—a festival that truly uplifts daring, independent voices.”The film is produced by Lucas A. Ferrara, a New York-based attorney, educator, and filmmaker with an expansive portfolio of independent projects. Speaking to the film’s deeper message and its resonance with audiences, Ferrara remarked:“This story speaks to those who feel unseen—the dreamers, the loners, the beautifully flawed. Being part of a festival that values emotional depth and creative risk is both humbling and exhilarating.”The London Breeze Film Festival is a vibrant celebration of independent voices, showcasing bold, community-driven stories from around the world. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the festival has grown into a vital platform for emerging filmmakers. As a BIFA-qualifying event, it is officially recognized by the British Independent Film Awards for its rigorous programming and commitment to emerging talent. With aspirations to become BAFTA and Oscar-qualifying in the coming years, London Breeze continues to elevate its platform for global filmmakers.The festival’s online cinema will run from midnight on October 21 through November 2, allowing audiences worldwide to experience its diverse slate of films. In-person screenings and events will take place across London from October 24 to October 26 at venues including Riverside Studios and The Garden Cinema. Highlights include gala premieres, industry panels, youth showcases, and the official awards ceremony.HAPPY AS LARRY will be featured among a lineup of innovative and emotionally resonant works that embody the spirit of independent cinema. Screening details will be announced soon.Additional information about the festival can be found here: https://londonbreezefilmfestival.com/ Join us as HAPPY AS LARRY rides the winds of celebration at London Breeze.

COMEDIC CLIP FROM "HAPPY AS LARRY"

